It has not been an ideal start to the 2023 season for the New York Giants to say the least. The Giants sit at 1-5 after a loss on Sunday Night Football to the Buffalo Bills, and there are injuries all over the roster to key players.

The Giants had hoped to remain competitive this season after a surprising playoff run in the first year under general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. So far this season, that has not been the case. With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31, there are some players who are not a part of the Giants' long-term plans for the team the Giants could assets back for. Joe Schoen should consider getting some draft assets back for these players, as they are all on expiring contracts.

4. Leonard Williams, DL

The Giants have not restructured Leonard Williams' cap hit for this season, which is at $32.26 million according to Spotrac. That is a ton for a defensive lineman. However, not restructuring Leonard Williams' allows the Giants to move on from a player who does not fit their timeline in the future without much financial penalty.

Leonard Williams is still a quality player. It might take the Giants retaining some of his hefty salary this season, but it could be worth it to at least shop him on the trade market.

3. Xavier McKinney, S

Safety Xavier McKinney is not a bad player by any means either. He had a very good season in 2021, but has not reached that level since then. Still, Xavier McKinney could be valuable to a team that needs help at safety.

Xavier McKinney is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Giants after being drafted in the second round in 2020. He got criticism due to injuring his hand in an ATV accident during the bye week last season. It is unknown whether or not Schoen will want to bring McKinney back this offseason, but if not, he should see what he can get on the trade market.

2. Adoree' Jackson, CB

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson is one of the best trade pieces the Giants have ahead of this deadline. He is in the final year of his contract that he signed with the Giants in the 2021 offseason. A contending team can never use too many corners, and Adoree' Jackson is a solid one to have on the outside. He could help a contending team.

Adoree' Jackson might fetch some of the best draft capital out of anyone on this list, but on top of that, it would allow the Giants to play their young corners more to evaluate them as players. Deonte Banks is playing and showing promising signs, but it would not hurt to get Tre Hawkins III and Cor'Dale Flott more snaps later on in the season. It would give the Giants an opportunity to learn whether or not they have a young talented secondary.

1. Saquon Barkley, RB

It would be tough for Schoen to trade Saquon Barkley, arguably the face of the franchise. It would likely require approval from owner John Mara.

Saquon Barkley is on the franchise tag, and Schoen could utilize that again this offseason. However, it is unknown how much Schoen sees a running back like Saquon Barkley when it comes to the long-term vision. Barkley is a dangerous weapon, but he has an extensive injury history. The running back position is one that usually is synonymous with injuries.

A contending team could see Barkley as a piece that takes them over the top, similar to what the San Francisco 49ers did when they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

Barkley likely would not get as much back in a trade as McCaffrey did, but it could be worth at least investigating.