The New York Giants entered halftime of their Sunday night's road game against the Buffalo Bills with a six-point lead. They could have had a bigger lead at the half but a rushing touchdown attempt by running back Saquon Barkley got stopped near the end of the second quarter. In other words, New York continues to be without a touchdown from its offense in the first half so far in the 2023 NFL regular season.

To further underscore how bad it's been for the Giants' offense during first halves of their games this season, ESPN Stats & Info revealed that New York just became the first team in 25 years to go TD-less (offense) in the first half through six games of a campaign.

“The Giants are the 4th team since 1950 to go their first 6 games of a season without an offensive TD in the opening half. The others are the 1976 Buccaneers, 1998 Buccaneers, and 1998 Chargers.”

Not even a temporary switch under center changed the fortunes of the Giants in the first half, as New York started veteran QB Tyrod Taylor in lieu of Daniel Jones, who is nursing a neck issue. All points of the Giants in the first two periods came from the field-goal attempts of kicker Graham Gano.

The Giants have clear offensive issues this season that go beyond their futility in the first half of games, which is just a symptom of a greater problem of the team on that end of the field.

New York entered Week 6 ranked second-worst in the NFL with just an average of 12.4 points per game.