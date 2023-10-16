The Sunday night showdown between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills isn't exactly turning out to be a classic. It's been ugly for the most part, with both teams struggling to put points on the board. The first half ended with the Giants ahead, 6-0. The score remained that way in the third quarter. Perhaps the most notable that happened on the field in the third period was the fight that broke out in the end zone between New York and Buffalo players, leading to massive clowning and lots of reactions from fans on social media.

“Giant fight at the giants and bills game. I want the Bills to lose like crazy,” posted X user @FyteTyrants.

Bills giants fight breaks out pic.twitter.com/bqSWGWXBYa — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) October 16, 2023

“Ok but this giants and bills game…👀 are they gonna play or fight? 🤣,” said @thebettingqueen.

Me watching the Giants and Bills get into a fight. #NYGvsBUF pic.twitter.com/BY76kVO9vE — Austin (@AustinPlanet) October 16, 2023

Someone even raised the idea of having a hockey-style approach to fighting in the NFL: “In light of the Bills X Giants skirmish: Let the players fight like hockey. All involved are ineligible for the next 4 plays.”

Fortunately, the situation did not devolve into a full-blown melee, as cooler heads prevailed in separating players from each other. As much as some fans wanted to see the players fight each other, there's nothing a brawl can do to decide the final outcome of the game.

Both the Bills and the Giants entered Week 6 coming off losses in Week 5, with Buffalo suffering a 25-20 defeat in London at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York absorbing a 31-16 setback to the Miami Dolphins.