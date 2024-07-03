Chris Sale takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves as they hose the San Francisco Giants. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Braves prediction and pick.

Giants-Braves Projected Starters

Jordan Hicks vs. Chris Sale

Jordan Hicks (4-4) with a 3.36 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP

Last Start: In his previous start, Hicks went five innings, giving up five hits, two walks, and a home run. He would give up three runs and take the no-decision as the Giants lost the Cubs.

2024 Road Splits: In eight starts on the road this year, Hicks is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA and a .246 opponent batting average.

Chris Sale (10-3) with a 2.79 ERA and a 0.92 HIP.

Last Start: Sale went seven innings, giving up four hits, one walk, and a home run. The home run would lead to the only run against Sale, but he would also take the loss in nthe game as the Braves were shut out 1-0 by the White Sox.

2024 Home Splits: In eight starts at home this year, Sale is 7-0 with a 2.86 ERA and a .204 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Braves Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +164

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How to Watch Giants vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/ 4:20 PM PT

TV: NBCSBA/BSSO

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 14th in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 12th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Matt Chapman leads the way this year. He is hitting .242 on the year with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. He has also scored 55 times in the year. Thario Estrada has also been solid. He is hitting .231 on the year with a .264 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 39 RBIs while scoring 40- times. Rounding out the top bats of the year is Jorge Soler. He is hitting just .230 but has nine home runs, 31 RBIs, and 41 runs scored on the year.

Matt Champman has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .364 in the last week with two home runs and eight RBIs. He has scored five runs as well. David Villar has also been solid. HE is hitting .400 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. He has scored twice in nthe last week. Jorge Soler also comes in hot. He is hitting .304 over the last week with four RBIs, five doubles, and five runs scored.

The current members of the Giants have 32 career at-bats against Chris Sale. They have just seven hits but with two home runs. Curt Casali is for eight with two doubles and a home run with an RBI. Matt Chapman is also two for ten with a triple, a home run, and an RBI.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are 18th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 16th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Marcell Ozuna has been great this year. He is hitting .300 with a .383 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 67 RBIS with 48 runs scored so far this year. Matt Olson has also been solid. He is hitting .242 with a .320 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs with 41 RBIS while scoring 37 runs this year. Ozzie Albies rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .254 on the year with a .312 on-base percentage. He has six home runs, and 38 RBIs while scoring 39 times this year.

In the last week, Jarred Kelenic has been great. He is hitting .391 in the last week with a .462 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and five RBIs while scoring three times in the previous week. Also hitting well is Zack Short. He is hitting .333 in the week with two RBIs but has not scored yet. Austin Riley ran out of the top bats in nthe last week. He is hitting .238 in the previous week with a .360 on-base percentage. He has a home run, and. RBI and three runs scored.

The Braves have 30 career at-bats against Jordan Hicks. Adam Duvall has the most experience against Hicks, going two for eight. Meanwhile, Austin Riley is two for five against Hicks all-time.

Final Giants-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves have not been hitting well as of late. Still, they have Chris Sale on the mound. He could easily have been 11-2 if the Braves had scored against the Chicago White Sox. He has been nearly perfect at home this year, and that will not change in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Giants-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves 1.5. (+105)