The New York Giants hit the road to D.C. to take on the Washington Commanders. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Commanders prediction and pick.

The Giants are now (2-8) on the season after falling to the Dallas Cowboys 49-17 in Week 10. It's been a disaster for this team who had high expectations this year coming off not only a playoff appearance last season, but a Wild Card win over the NFC North Champs, the Minnesota Vikings. Their only two wins this season have come against the (2-8) Arizona Cardinals and then their current opponent in the (4-6) Washington Commanders. At this point, the Giants should tank for a chance at a top draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Believe it or not, the Commanders are not out of the race in the NFC. They are two games out of a Wild Card spot and a win against this Giants team can potentially propel them in the right direction. Back in Week 7, the Commanders fell to New York 14-7 in a game they would love to have back. Washington would later trade away their two best defensive players and have almost called it quits on the season. Washington fell to the Seattle Seahawks in a heartbreaker last week to a walk-off field goal. Expect the Commanders to come out ticked off for this game.

Here are the Giants-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Commanders Odds

New York Giants: +9.5 (-115)

Washington Commanders: -9.5 (-105)

Over: 37.5 (-115)

Under: 37.5 (-105)

How to Watch Giants vs. Commanders Week 11

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are going to have a tough time scoring points. There is a good chance they don't score a touchdown all game long. Tommy DeVito and the Giants offense managed to score twice against the Cowboys last week but not after they were already down 28-0. This won't be the same type of game. Washington certainly has the ability up go up 28-0 with Sam Howell and company over there, but we all know they won't. The Giants will be in this game for a majority of the time and they must execute late in the game to steal this win from Washington again.

New York has the 32nd-ranked offense in the NFL. Even with Saquon Barkley, they can't do anything right. A lot of it is because Daniel Jones has been injured but either way, something has to give. New York must pound the rock and try and keep the Commanders' offense off the field for as long as possible. Washington has the 21st-ranked rush defense in the NFL. That is doable for this Giants offense led by Barkley.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson and offensive tackle Evan Neal are out for this game.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders need this win badly. It's a tough spread for them to cover as they are expected to win by a lot. However, this fumbled the bag in their last matchup against the Giants. Washington should come into this game ticked off to give them the momentum to win this game big. Howell needs to have a huge game where he doesn't turnover the ball. He needs to find his core of receivers time and time again. Without Jackson for the Giants, their secondary is beat up and could be exposed by Terry McClaurin and Jahan Dotson.

Without Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the roster any longer, the Commanders' defensive line won't be as strong as it was when they first met. Washinton needs to not allow the Giants to get comfortable running the ball. As of now, the Commanders' defense is ranked 31st in the NFL facing the 32nd ranked offense in the Giants.

Final Giants-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Commanders are likely going to win this game but taking their spread is a tough call. I expect this to be a low-scoring game so the under at 37.5 is the call to make even though it's a small one.

Final Giants-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Under 37.5 (-110)