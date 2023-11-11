An NFC East showdown with some bad blood attached to it will be underway on Sunday afternoon as the New York Giants battle things out with the Dallas Cowboys. It is about that time to take a sneak peak at our NFL odds series where our Giants-Cowboys prediction and pick will be made.

Truly, things have gone from bad to worse if you're affiliated with the New York Giants. Not only did the G-Men get embarrassed by the Las Vegas Raiders 30-6, but their starting quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a knee injury. It was later revealed that Jones suffered a Torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. With an overall record of 2-7, the 2023 season seems all but lost barring a dramatic turnaround.

Meanwhile, could this finally be the season where the Cowboys put all of the pieces together? Always loaded with talent, Dallas has become known to always fall short for the better part of the last couple decades. Regardless, the Cowboys are fresh off of going toe-to-toe with the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles and only ended up losing by a score of 28-23. Can Dallas handle their business as expected or will they spend too much time playing with their food?

Here are the Giants-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Cowboys Odds

New York Giants: +17.5 (-115)

Dallas Cowboys: -17.5 (-105)

Over: 39.5 (-105)

Under: 39.5 (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys Week 10

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

If there is a silver lining for the Giants this season, it is the fact they have tremendous odds to be right in the thick of things for the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. However, until then, the Giants will be limping their way to the finish line.

Without a doubt, crazier things have happened in the wild world of the NFL, especially when it boils down to divisional matchups. Over the years, the Giants and Cowboys have had countless back-and-forth battles. Despite being insurmountable underdogs at +17.5 points, don't count out these G-Men.

In order for New York to pull off the unthinkable, then the Giants are going to need to come up with some big plays offensively. With Jones no longer available, it will be up to third-string QB Tommy DeVito who is already making history. Believe it or not, but DeVito is on track to become the first Giants QB to make a start as a rookie free agent. So far, DeVito has endured growing pains just like any other rookie en route to one touchdown and a pair of interceptions in limited action to begin his NFL career. As long as DeVito doesn't commit back-breaking turnovers, then covering the massive spread that they are facing could be doable to overcome.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, the Cowboys have been riled up all week and are more than ready to take on the Giants after narrowly being defeated last weekend. Undoubtedly, the Cowboys put together a phenomenal performance against the Eagles and even though they come up short, they should be quite proud with their efforts.

The good news? Try QB Day Prescott continuing to sizzle like hot bacon grease with his right arm. After a slow start to the season, it has been Prescott that is hotter than Satan's toenails. Over the course of his past two games, the 30-year-old has amassed 678 yards through the air and has connected on seven touchdown passes with his receivers to go along with only one interception thrown. Since the Cowboys have such a colossal edge at the quarterback position on Sunday, Dallas would be foolish not to use that to their advantage.

One aspect of this matchup that could end up being a huge difference maker will happen to come in the form of a high-flying defense that doesn't often let opponents into the end zone. At first glance, Dallas owns the sixth-best scoring defense in all of football and will have a chance to get after this shorthanded Giants team early and often. To make a long story short, Thanksgiving could be coming early in and around the Dallas area as this Cowboys defense could end up feasting all afternoon long. By the time the final whistle blows, don't be alarmed if the Cowboys have a numerous amount of sacks and turnovers forced next to their name.

Final Giants-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

This NFC East rivalry is alive and well, but it won't be that close on Sunday. Despite the 17.5-point spread being the largest differential in recent NFL memory, there are extreme doubts that the Giants will be able to keep up with the scoring of a scorching-hot Cowboys offense. How 'bout them Cowboys?

Final Giants-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Cowboys -17.5 (-105)