After a one-sided affair on Thursday night, two NL West foes in the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will go toe-to-toe yet again! Join us for our MLB odds series where our Giants-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Falling on the short end of the stick a night ago by a score of 7-2, the Giants playoffs chances are officially on life support. Now sitting one game below the .500 mark, the Giants cannot afford to have many more losses if they want to stay alive in the Wild Card hunt. In line for the start in this one will be lefty Sean Manaea, who is 6-6 with a 4.82 ERA.

On the other side of things, the Dodgers' winning ways just keep marching along. In fact, the 7-2 Thursday night rout was another example of how special this team can be in all facets of the game. Overall, Los Angeles still trails Atlanta by 3.5 games for the top record in the National League. Getting the start in this one will be lefty Caleb Ferguson who is 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA.

Here are the Giants-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Dodgers Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-146)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Giants vs. Dodgers

TV: Apple TV

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

For starters, there is no question that the Giants need a better overall showing if they want to even sniff a chance at covering the spread. Overall, it was not a good outing from a team that should be acting like they are in a state of desperation.

All in all, the one thing that San Francisco needs to get a grip on is the sluggish pitching efforts that have been occurring far too often. A staple of this team for most of the season-long campaign, these pitching arms have seemingly run out of steam the past several games and have surrendered an unfathomable 32 runs in their last four games played. For you math majors, that's a whopping EIGHT runs per game. Simply put, the Giants cannot be expected to play this sloppy from the bump if they are going to go head-to-head with a Dodgers offense that may be one of the top units in baseball.

Of course, it would also probably help if the offense could string together some hits too. Last night, it was San Fran that was only able to come up with a pair of runs on a measly two hits throughout the evening. Even worse, they also stranded six men on base. Currently, the Giants are three games back from a wild NL Wild Card spot with nine games to go and they need a fast start in this one to get back on track and cover the spread.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

In opposite fashion, the Dodgers may be hitting their stride at the most opportunistic of times. Believe it or not, but the Dodgers have won six of their last seven games, and teams that have success in the postseason often get hot at the right time near the end of the regular season. Arguably enough, the Dodgers have a real shot to win the whole enchilada, and for good reason.

Not to mention, the Dodgers stepped on the Giants' throats early in last night's outing and capitalized on multiple blunders and errors that were committed by San Francisco. The way the Giants have played of late, more of these mistakes are more than likely to come, and if the Dodgers capitalize on those yet again, then it will be game over before you can even blink.

Most importantly, southpaw Caleb Ferguson has mostly been used as a reliever this season, but he does have five starts under his belt and has experienced success in lengthier appearances. Not only will the chance at covering the spread most likely fall on the shoulders of Ferguson, but the rest of this bullpen will have to step up in a big way to keep the San Francisco bats at bay.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The bad blood is real between these two! With a whole lot of hatred in the air and playoff implications on the line, expect the Dodgers to still come out and take care of business based on how they have been playing of late. Consequently enough, LA is trending positively while San Fran looks like they are embarking on a downward trend.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+125)