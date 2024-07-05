Tanner Bibee takes to the mound for the Cleveland Guardians as they host the San Francisco Giants. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Guardians prediction and pick.

Giants-Guardians Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Tanner Bibee

Undecided (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA …

Last Start:

2024 Road Splits:

Tanner Bibee (7-2) with a 0.00 ERA …

Last Start: In his last start, Bibee went six innings, giving up four hits and no walks. Two of the hits were solo home runs as Bibee gave up two runs in nthe game. He took the win over the Royals.

2024 Home Splits: Bibee has made eight home starts this year, going 3-1 with a 4.36 ERA and a .240 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Giants-Guardians Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +144

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Guardians

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: NBCSBA/BSGL

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 14th in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 12th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Matt Chapman leads the way this year. He is hitting .242 on the year with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs. He has also scored 55 times in the year. Thario Estrada has also been solid. He is hitting .231 on the year with a .264 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 39 RBIs while scoring 40 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year is Jorge Soler. He is hitting just .230 but has 11 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 43 runs scored on the year.

Matt Champman has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .348 in the previous week with two home runs and seven RBIs. He has scored four runs as well. Jorge Soler has also been solid. In the last week, he is hitting .308 with a home run and four RBIS while scoring six times. Heliot Ramos is also playing well. He is hitting .292 in the last week with a .379 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs and five runs scored.

Only two members of the Giants have faced Tanner Bibee before. Matt Chapman is one for two with a double, while Nick Ahmed is one for one with a double and a walk.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are seventh in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 15th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Jose Ramirez has led the way this year. He is hitting .274 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs and 67 RBIS. Further, Ramierez has stolen 16 bases and scored 65 times. All of those marks lead the team. Josh Naylor has also been solid this year. He is hitting .240 on the year with 20 home runs and 61 RBIs. He has scored 46 times. Rounding out the best bats in the year is Andres Giminez. He is hitting .246 on the year with just five home runs. Still, he has 38 RBIs. Further, Giminexz has stolen 14 bases and scored 41 times.

Daniel Schneemann has been solid in the last week. Schneemann is hitting .214 in the last week but with a home run and four RBIs. Further, he has scored three times Jose Ramiez has also continued his solid season at the plate. He is hitting .261 in the last week, with two home runs and two doubles. Ramirez has also stolen a base and scored three times in the last week. Rounding out the top bats this week is Brayan Rocchio. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run and two RBIs. Still, his only run scored is on his home run.

Final Giants-Guardians Prediction & Pick

This game is truly all about how the Guardians produce. Tanner Bibee will give up runs. He is winning so much because of run support though. In recent games, when the Guardians are scoring well, they are winning. They have three games over three runs in the last week and a half. They have won each of those. In the other games, they have scored three or fewer and lost all of them. After winning seven games in a row, the Guardians offense has been struggling. Still, this is a chance to get right. In Tanner Bibee's last three starts, the Guardians have provided 18 runs of support. The Guardians have also won 14 times when Bibee starts the game, losing just three times. Take the Guardians in this one.

Final Giants-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-172)