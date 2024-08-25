ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners didn't wait until the end of the 2024 MLB season to fire manager Scott Servais. They acted in late August, a very unusual time for a managerial change. Yet, the M's concluded that something needed to be shaken up. That much was — and is — true. Despite trading for Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner at the deadline, the Mariners' offense did not significantly improve. They have one of the worst team batting averages in baseball and have squandered the best starting pitching of any team in the majors. They're a break-even team despite being noticeably strong in the one area of competition which is supposed to define and reveal good baseball teams.

The Houston Astros have lost two straight games. The Mariners have had a chance to get back into the American League West race. Friday, they won, in interim manager Dan Wilson's first game as a big-league skipper (with fellow Mariner Edgar Martinez on Wilson's staff). Saturday, however, they lost to the San Francisco Giants on a day when starter George Kirby did not have his best stuff. The Mariners, 4.5 games out of first place, need a huge final five weeks of the season. They will probably need something close to 22 or 23 wins in their final 32 games to have a decent shot at catching the Astros. The pressure is on in Seattle.

Giants-Mariners Projected Starters

Robbie Ray vs. Bryan Woo

Robbie Ray (3-2) has a 4.88 ERA. The ERA is unquestionably subpar, but the overall product isn't terrible. It's not great, but it's not as bad as the ERA makes it seem. Ray has simply been inconsistent. When good, he's very good, and when bad, he's awful, with not a lot in between. He dominated the White Sox his last time out. Ray has elite stuff but sometimes struggles with location and control. When he figures out those parts of the art of pitching, he's really hard to hit against. The Giants need the good version of Ray to show up and stick around down the stretch.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 20 versus the Chicago White Sox: 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 9 K

2024 Road Splits: 2 starts, 10 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 17 K

Bryan Woo (5-2) has a 2.12 ERA. He has been terrific when he has pitched for the Mariners. Seattle needs Woo to stay healthy, his long-running problem as a professional pitcher. Woo was superb in his most recent start against the Dodgers. Just being able to do his thing instead of missing extended time due to injuries would help the M's in a very big way.

Last Start: Monday, August 19 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers: 6 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 6 starts, 35 IP, 21 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 28 K

Here are the Giants-Mariners MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Mariners Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +120

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Giants vs Mariners

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are a terrible hitting team, giving Robbie Ray — a former Mariner — a chance to dominate and win.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Woo is the better and more consistent pitcher in this matchup. The Mariners don't score a lot but should be able to shut down the Giants here and win 3-1.

Final Giants-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Woo is a consistently good pitcher. Ray is an inconsistent pitcher with high upside. We'll take Woo and Seattle.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Giants-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5