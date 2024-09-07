ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to continue our coverage of Saturday's MLB slate as we bring a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming series between divisional rivals. The San Francisco Giants will take on the San Diego Padres for the second game of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction and pick.

Giants-Padres Projected Starters

Logan Webb (RHP) vs. Dylan Cease (RHP)

Logan Webb (11-9) with a 3.43 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 154 K, 183.2 IP

Last Start: 9/1 vs. MIA (L) – 6.0 IP, 6 ER, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-5) with a 4.29 ERA, .280 OBA, 79 K, 86.0 IP

Dylan Cease (12-10) with a 3.62 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 201 K, 164.0 IP

Last Start: 9/1 @ TB (W) – 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (5-6) with a 3.14 ERA, .211 OBA, 94 K, 71.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +130

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Padres

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco Giants are currently fourth in the National League West and sit 15.5 games back of the divisional lead. They currently sit 8.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot and it'll take a massive turn of events for them to squeeze into the Postseason. They haven't done much to improve their chances recently, going 3-7 in their last 10 games and dropping the first meeting of this series 1-5. Still, the season series between these two rivals is knotted up at 4-4, and anything can happen during a rivalry series, but the Giants will need to start by waking up their bats and putting forth an effort to stop the power-hitting of San Diego.

Logan Webb will take a winning record into this pitching matchup but needs to improve from his last showing if they want to bounce back with a win here. He gave up six runs through six innings as he couldn't push his team past the Marlins, but Webb has been very good about returning with better performances following sub-par ones and this should be no different. His strikeout numbers have taken a slight dip, but he's usually good for at least seven or eight when he finds his groove and it has led to winning numbers whenever he's pounding the zone. Expect Logan Webb to be aggressive in chasing the strikeouts as he returns to his numbers from last month.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Diego Padres are currently second in the NL West and sit four games back of the leading Los Angeles Dodgers. They've been on L.A.'s heels all season and by winning five of their last seven games, they're managing to hold their position and inch closer toward shortening the gap. They're three games ahead of the current National League Wild Card cutoff and if they continue rolling with this kind of momentum, the Padres will be a team no one wants to see during a Postseason series.

The Padres will send Dylan Cease to the mound behind his winning record and making his 30th start of the season. His ERA has been a bit inflated over his last few appearances, but that doesn't take away from the fact his team has found wins in three of his last four appearances. He's been rock steady for the Padres and if he can get his breaking balls dancing like he's capable of, he should have an easy time holding the Giants team once again.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick

Anything can happen during a divisional rivalry and this series is no different with the season meetings tied at 4-4. The Giants have been up and down this season and it doesn't seem likely that they'll qualify for the Postseason. The Padres, however, would like to hold position and find a favorable matchup for the first round, and with the luck they've had over the last month, they should turn in a strong end to the season. Don't be surprised if they can narrow this gap and make the divisional race a whole lot tighter for the first-place Dodgers. For our final prediction, we'll take the Padres to grab this win.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres ML (-154)