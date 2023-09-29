Sterling Shephard started 64 games during his first five seasons with the New York Giants. Three games into his eighth season with the team, Shephard has played 26 offensive snaps as his role in the Giants offense decreases by the week.

Shephard's career has gone into a bit of tailspin following a torn Achilles and torn ACL he suffered in consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022. He's back and fully healthy this season but has lost his starting spot and then some in a struggling Giants offense.

Shepard is frustrated and it's easy to see why. There doesn’t seem to be a true explanaiton from the Giants as to why they are negelecting to use the veteran wide reciever.

“The writing is really on the wall, man,’’ Shepard said, via Paul Schwartz. “It don’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out. I just know I got to be ready. Being in this game, this is my eighth season, been around a lot so you kind of know every different situation that can come about. I’ve seen it the other way around where guys get into a pissed-off attitude and their number’s called and they’re not ready.’’

Shephard wasn’t an All-Pro wideout before two catastrophic injuries, but he was about as viable a pass-catcher as the Giants had through some really lean years. He caught 20 touchdown passes across his first five seasons and averaged over 700 yards a season.

The Giants so far have opted to heavily target newcomers Darren Waller and Parris Campbell, while several other pass-catchers have gotten significantly more playing time than Shephard.

It looks like Sterling Shephard's best days as a Giant are behind him, but the 30-year-old is healthy and wants to prove he can still be a reliable option.