Coach Brian Daboll opted to prioritize the New York Giants' rushing game and quarterback protection over anything else. It looked like they were compensating a little bit too much for the absence of Saquon Barkley. This meant that their weapons like Jalin Hyatt could not play a lot during their NFL Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Playing time is crucial in the development of a rookie but he did not have the luxury of it in this game.

Jalin Hyatt only played 15 snaps against the 49ers. This was so that Brian Daboll and the Giants could use their run game more and protect Daniel Jones which is why Daniel Bellinger played 28 snaps during NFL Week 3. It also meant that the 21-year-old receiver only ran 13 routes for the team, per Connor Hughes SNY TV.

Hyatt ran six go routes, sprinted four times to the corner, and shifted to the post twice. The Giants wide receiver also executed a single in route before getting called back in the bench.

This risk did not end well for New York. They only got to rush for 29 yards throughout the whole match. The unfortunate and sad-looking cherry on top was that Bellinger only ran a single route against the 49ers. Their supposed goal of quarterback protection was also not met. Jones was sacked twice in the game and made hasty passes after throwing them in under 2.5 seconds.

There is still so much to learn from this NFL Week 3 matchup. Will the Giants turn things around heading into Week 4?