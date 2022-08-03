Gigabash Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Story, and Details

Gigabash is all about mayhem with giant monsters. Find out the details on Gigabash here, including release date, trailer, gameplay, & story.

Gigabash Release Date: August 5, 2022

Gigabash is coming out on August 5, 2022. The game will be available on Steam, Epic Games, PS4, and PS5.

Gameplay

Gigabash is a 4-player 3D-isometric perspective brawler fighting game. All players will all be fighting on just one screen, maximizing the chaos, destruction, and mayhem all players will experience and enjoy! Each battle will be played in one of the game’s unique arenas, each one with its own surprising mechanics that will keep everyone on the edge. Use the environment to your advantage to corner opponents or fling your enemy to the flowing lava in a last-ditch effort to win the battle! In case you get pushed back to your limit, then use the Giga Energy you’ve collected to evolve into a towering S-Class monster to cause even more mayhem. The bigger you are, the more chaotic it gets!

Fight in either 2v2 or free-for-all to determine who is the strongest Titan of them all. No friends? No worries! Gigabash also has four unique single-player campaigns, each with its own monster lead player.

Story

Gigabash takes place in an alternate timeline where the deeper secrets of the Earth (aka the kaijus) have decided to surface. The discovery of a new form of energy awakened these beasts, trampling underneath human technology and culture that have been cultivated for centuries. Now that the monsters have risen, they don’t care about humans at all, and they battle each other with no regard for the civilization that they destroy along the way.

Characters

Currently, there are nine revealed characters for Gigabash, with more coming soon. These are:

Gorogong – from Luana Island, the embodiment of primal rage and beastly strength.

Skorak – from Tarabak, a Titan-eater that uses its brains and wide range to catch giant prey.

Pipijuras – from parts unknown, equipped with hidden cannons for medium and long range fighting.

Rohanna – from Tarabak, a graceful monster that is nature’s wrath personified. Err… monsterified?

Thundatross – from Tokyo, a super fortress made of metal and thunder.

Kongkrete – from parts unknown, a mysterious moving building.

Woolley – from Siberia, a playful yeti that knows no violence but is capable of violence.

Rawa – from Tarabak, a horned two-legged dragon that brings calamity and devastation.

Gigaman – from Tokyo, a giant Retired Blue Power Ranger.

Are you ready to cause mayhem?