Gilbert Arenas was a talented basketball player during his playing years. However, he was also one of the most controversial figures in the league thanks to his antics and shenanigans.

Although he's now retired, Arenas continues to make his presence felt as an analyst. But while his experience could bring plenty to the table, some of his takes are just outrageous at best. Here's Gilbert Arenas' 10 wildest takes, ranked.

10. Give up on Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson

It's pretty crazy for Arenas to dismiss Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson when Arenas himself averaged also 10.9 points per game in his rookie season before becoming an All-Star guard in the NBA.

To make matters worse, Thompson is also making an impact in other departments such as rebounds, steals, and blocks. Although Thompson does have a lot of room for improvement, dismissing him this early is one of the worst things the Pistons could do.

9. LeBron James' 40 isn't the same

It's kind of crazy to claim that one doesn't fear LeBron James going off for 40 points just because he's more of an all-around player. As an all-around player, James can destroy teams in more ways than scoring. But if given the chance, James hasn't shied away from scoring 60 in a single game.

8. Dunk Contests were never good

Arenas didn't dunk a whole lot in his career. In fact, he never participated in a single Slam Dunk Contest. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped him from criticizing the Slam Dunk Contests.

Although the contest has been bland as of late, to call the contests that involved the likes of MJ, Vince Carter, and Wilkins “Sh*tty” is totally a bold take. While those dunks are getting more common these days, they were great during their respective eras.

7. Wild take on Ja Morant's gun-flashing incident

For someone who has had his fair share of gun incidents back in the day, it doesn't come as a surprise that Arenas would look the other way to Arenas flashing a gun. However, it's surely a controversial take from Agent Zero.

Ja Morant is one of the most promising young stars in the NBA today. While he has the talent that deserves to be in the NBA, the Grizzlies star needs to be protected and guided to keep his level of success.

6. Tim Duncan was only filling in for the Spurs

It's crazy to think that Arenas referred to Tim Duncan as a fill-in piece for the Spurs. Before the Spurs drafted Duncan, the team posted a 20-62 record. But after the Big Fundamental came on board, he transformed the Spurs into a contender. It's worth noting also that Duncan was the Finals MVP in three of five of the Spurs' NBA championships.

5. 90s players were overrated

While the 90s players were on a different era, it's quite a stretch to call them overrated. Guys like Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Shaquille O'Neal are generational players who could dominate even in the modern era.

4. NBA softened rules for European players

Although it took some time before European players finally dominated the NBA, claiming the NBA softened the rules for them is a headscratcher.

In fact, there have been several European players who are no stranger to the so-called aggression and physicality, just ask guys like Jusuf Nurkic, Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis, Jonas Valanciunas, and old-school big men like Arvydas Sabonis and Vlade Divac.

3. Arenas wants to get rid of European players in the NBA

This was another wild take against European basketball players but on a whole new level of ridiculous by Agent Zero.

In terms of defense, three European NBA players are in the Top 10 category for blocks, including Latvian power forward Kristaps Porzingis and French big men Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert. Furthermore, to suggest getting rid of all Europeans was arguably an unhinged statement.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't understand greatness

It's hard to believe that a player like Arenas, who has never won a single NBA championship in his career, would lecture Giannis Antetokounmpo about his inability to understand basketball and greatness.

In the Greek Freak's blossoming career, the Bucks star has already won two MVPs, one NBA championship, one Finals MVP, and one Defensive Player of the Year Award. By accomplishing all these accolades in his young career, it's safe to say that Antetokounmpo has pretty much already reached greatness.

1. Nikola Jokic is the worst MVP

Arguably the worst take he's ever made as an analyst, it was a bold opinion made by Arenas to call Nikola Jokic the worst MVP in the last four decades. The Joker is the current face of the Denver Nuggets. It's safe to say that the Nuggets star has taken over the league with his unorthodox style of play.

In his flourishing NBA career thus far, Jokic has won three MVPs, one NBA championship, and a Finals MVP. All of these are accolades that Agent Zero doesn't have in his collection.