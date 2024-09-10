Jamal Murray always shows up for the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets. He was the clear-cut secondary superstar during their title run back in 2023 and will continue to be that guy heading into 2024-25. However, a lot of people were scratching their heads with his current contract extension. Some were saying that he should have been paid more while others were saying that he was properly valued by Michael Malone and the front office. Gilbert Arenas weighed in on all of this, via Gil's Arena.

“When you think about his career, he made no All-Star games? He was not an All-NBA player? That's crazy. A guy that has so much and he does so much for the team and he doesn't get the accolades and awards. So, this is cheap for what they get, right? You have a guaranteed closer. He hits big shots,” the retired NBA player said.

Gilbert Arenas could very well have a point here. Jamal Murray has averaged 21.2 points on an insane 48.1% shooting clip from all levels of scoring back in 2023. Moreover, his outside shot which fell 42.5% of the time has been a huge help to bail out Nikola Jokic and even some of Michael Malone's schemes. The fact that he also drops 6.5 assists also means that he knows how to collapse opposing defenses well.

How much of a steal is Jamal Murray's new Nuggets contract extension?

Defensively, the Nuggets are also getting an insane star at the guard position. Despite his stature, Murray grabs an average of 4.1 rebounds on a nightly basis. Moreover, he has also improved with his ball tracking and ability to anticipate passing lanes to notch an assist per game. Despite all of this, Gilbert Arenas is still questioning how Murray has not gotten any accolades or even received a higher contract from the Nuggets.

“So, for him not to be an All-NBA player or an All-Star, you get him for this price. He could have easily been signing $305 million to $325 million. No one was going to say that was too much for him. For $208 million? Y'all stole one,” Arenas declared.

Murray still has a long time to improve. All of this will be with the Nuggets as he signed for four years. Will he rack in more recognitions as time goes by?