Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has committed to play with Team USA at the Summer Olympics in 2024 in Paris, and the NBA world is on fire with the speculation about who will join LeBron on what could be the next great Olympic superteam. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas weighed in with his reactions about LeBron's last dance with Team USA next summer.

“You see what y’all did?… [LeBron James] is coming… He’s bringing all Louis Vuitton luggage. He’s on his Deion [Sanders] sh*t… The boys are coming.” Gilbert Arenas reacts to The King committing to the 2024 Paris Olympics 😂 (via @GilsArenaShow / IG)pic.twitter.com/OPKDwFuzvy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 11, 2023

After a disappointing performance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup where the United States lost to Lithuania, Germany, and Canada, the Los Angeles Lakers star could be coming with additional firepower to save the day for the 2024 Olympics, according to The Athletic.

LeBron James, a three-time Olympian, two-time gold medalist, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, has so strong an interest in one more Olympics that he is ready to commit for next summer, and has also called multiple stars to essentially recruit them to join him with USAB in Paris, multiple league sources told The Athletic.

James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well. Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said.

James last played internationally in the London Olympics in 2012, leading Team USA to a Gold medal in the process. Getting fellow Lakers teammate Anthony Davis to play alongside LeBron James would be a huge addition for Team USA, who struggled to rebound and protect the rim throughout the FIBA World Cup.

While the rest of the world has improved massively over the years, it sounds like Gilbert Arenas isn't worried about a thing with LeBron James and his recruited stars back in the fold for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.