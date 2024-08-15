In a surprising twist to modern relationship dynamics, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and his fiancée Melli Monaco have turned the traditional proposal on its head, TMZ reports. The couple, known for their vibrant social media presence, recently made headlines with a unique engagement exchange.

Last month, Arenas popped the question to Monaco at the Eiffel Tower, presenting her with a stunning diamond ring. The romantic gesture was shared widely on social media, with Arenas humorously noting that he was so nervous he ended up asking and answering the proposal himself. Monaco, however, took the celebration to a whole new level during a recent nightclub outing.

On Monday, while out with friends, Monaco surprised Arenas with a reverse proposal. As the couple enjoyed their night, a group of bottle service attendants approached them, holding a sign that read, “Men Wear Engagement Rings Too.” Monaco then presented Arenas with an engagement ring of his own. The former NBA player’s reaction, captured on Instagram, was a blend of confusion and elation. He embraced the surprise, jokingly referring to himself as a “#Baddie” and celebrating the gesture with enthusiasm.

“Got me feeling like a #Baddie 🤷🏾‍♂️ City Boys they're giving us engagement rings now 💯😂.”

A Playful Take on Traditional Engagements

Arenas' response to Monaco’s unconventional proposal underscores a playful shift in relationship norms. The couple’s Instagram posts reveal their excitement and humor surrounding the event. Arenas shared his surprise and joy in an Instagram post, where he expressed his new status as an engaged man with a touch of humor.

The couple's story began during one of Monaco's live streams last year, where Gilbert Arenas made his move. With fans cheering him on in the comments, he managed to win over the musician and YouTuber. Their public displays of affection and humorous take on traditional engagements continue to endear them to fans.

Previously, Arenas was engaged to Laura Govan, with whom he shares four children. This new chapter with Monaco marks a fresh and modern approach to engagement, reflecting the couple's unique personalities and their willingness to embrace unconventional norms.