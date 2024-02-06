She's known for posting a lot of controversial things on X.

Actress Gina Carano isn't happy with how things turned out at Disney, and she's filing a lawsuit — with help from Elon Musk.

Carano was fired from The Mandalorian in 2021 after sharing a post stating that being a Republican was equal to being Jewish during the Holocaust. This isn't the first right-winged post she had on sensitive topics. She also posted plenty of material about COVID-19 misinformation and voter fraud.

Gina Carano issues lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm

So, on Tuesday, she filed a complaint in the California federal court. In it, she stated that she was let go for voicing right-wing opinions and wants Lucasfilm to recast her, THR reports.

It's being paid for with the help of X puppeteer Musk, who promised to pay for the legal bills for users who claim discrimination from using his platform to voice opinions.

“As a sign of X Corp's commitment to free speech, we're proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano's lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination,” X's head of business operations, Joe Benarroch, said.

Gina Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for discrimination and wrongful termination in a lawsuit funded by Elon Musk. (Via: https://t.co/qiIiWQOvxH) pic.twitter.com/K4fu3S153Q — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 6, 2024

The suit states that Disney offered a one-time $5,000 bonus to get with reps of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Discrimination and also to issue a public apology.

The complaint states, “Defendents went so far as to try and convince Carano's publicist to force Carano to issue a statement admitting to mocking or insulting an entire group of people, which Carano had never done.”

Gina Carano is seeking $75,000, plus punitive damages and recasting her in the series. We'll see where it goes from here…