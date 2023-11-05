Here's an exhaustive list of the many characters of the $7 billion franchise. Everyone you love AND hate is here.

The first movie in the $7 billion Fast & Furious franchise, The Fast and The Furious, was released 22 years ago. I understand if you need to catch your breath; I'll wait.

Okay, done. But seriously, as I was researching for this article, it did not occur to me that the drag race movie has been in our collective consciousness for that long. It's so old it can now drink AND vote in the U.S.

In 22 years, there have been 11 films and two direct-to-video short films. In the 11 movies, there have been over 50 major characters. By major, I mean they have something to do with driving the plot forward.

Since there have been 11 films (and a few more planned), more than 50 isn't all that many… until you see them on a list.

By the way, the list is not in chronological order. It's not designed to offend, but I did put it in order of who I remember the most and have appeared the most times in the franchise. They are also the ones closest to Dom.

Like he said, he doesn't have friends; he has family.

I expounded more on the fate of the minor characters because you most likely have forgotten what happened to them. Dom and the crew, though, you know what happened, right?

Let's start with the man who started it all:

Dominic Toretto

First appearance: 2001 The Fast and The Furious

Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, lives his life “a quarter mile at a time.” Diesel's Toretto appears in all of the main series except the second one, 2 Fast 2 Furious. He is described as an elite street racer, auto mechanic, and an ex-convict. He is the brother of Jakob and Mia, son of Jack, husband of Letty Ortiz, cousin of Tony and Fernando, uncle of Jack O'Conner and Jack's younger sister, and father of Brian Marcos Toretto.

Status so far: Unknown

Brian O'Conner

First appearance: 2001 The Fast and The Furious

O'Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, was an undercover cop for an LAPD-FBI task force in the first movie. He ends up joining the Toretto family after he falls in love with Dom's sister, Mia. He appears in all of the first seven films in the series, except for the third film, Tokyo Drift and Los Bandoleros. He also became an FBI agent in the fourth movie, Fast & Furious. He is married to Mia and father to Jack and Olivia.

Brian ostensibly retires in the seventh film, Furious 7. This was due to Paul Walker's death.

Status so far: Retired

Leticia “Letty” Ortiz

First appearance: 2001 The Fast and The Furious

Ortiz, played by Michelle Rodriguez, was part of Dom's gang. In the first film, she was his girlfriend. In the subsequent movies, she marries Dominic and becomes a stepmother to Dom's son Brian Marcos. Like the rest of the crew, she's a highly skilled racer and mechanic.

Fun fact: Rodriguez didn't have a driver's permit, much less a license, before she was cast in the first movie.

Status so far: Alive

Mia Toretto

First appearance: 2001 The Fast and The Furious

Mia is played by Jordana Brewster. She's Dominic and Jakob's sister, daughter of Jack Toretto, wife of Brian O'Conner and mother of Jack and Olivia O'Conner. While Mia doesn't race, she does know how to drive… and make awful sandwiches.

Fun fact: Like Rodriguez, Brewster didn't have a driver's permit nor license before the production of the first movie.

Status so far: Alive/Unknown (leaning more on Alive)

Roman “Rome” Pearce

First appearance: 2003 2 Fast 2 Furious

Pearce is played by Tyrese Gibson. He was Brian's childhood friend, having met in juvenile detention. Pearce is usually the comic relief along with Tej.

Fun fact: The end scene in Fast & Furious 6 when Roman teases Hobbs by saying, “Hey, Mia! Better hide the baby oil,” Dwayne Johnson improvised his reply “Better hide that big ass forehead!” which made Ludacris do a genuine spit take.

Status so far: Unknown

Tej Parker

First appearance: 2003 2 Fast 2 Furious

Parker is played by rapper Ludacris. He was an old friend of Brian and later became Roman's best friend and partner. He ended up becoming the crew's technical expert.

Status so far: Unknown

Han Lue/Han Seoul-Oh

First appearance: 2006 The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Han, played by Sung Kang, is a member of Dom's crew and a street racer. Chronologically, Han's story begins with Dom and the crew and only moved to Tokyo after Gisele's death in Fast & Furious 6 which was released in 2013 even though The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift was released in 2006.

Status so far: Unknown

Gisele Yashar

First appearance: 2009 Fast & Furious

Yashar, played by Gal Gadot, was Braga's liaison and former Mossad agent. She warns Dom of the possible danger that awaits him after delivering Braga's heroin across the border. He saves her life and returns the favor by giving the location of Braga's hideout in Mexico. She ends up joining Dom and his crew in Fast Five.

Status so far: Alive

Elena Neves

First appearance: 2011 Fast Five

Elena, played by Elsa Pataky, was originally a member of the Rio de Janeiro military police assigned to DSS' Hobbs, Dom's ex and mother to his son Brian Marcos. She ended up having a relationship with Dom, but told him to find Letty in 2013 Fast & Furious 6 because if she knew her husband (she was a widow) were alive she'd do the same. She rejoins Hobbs' team in 2015 Furious 7. Cipher's right hand man Connor Rhodes executes Elena in 2017's The Fate of The Furious to punish Dom.

Status so far: Deceased

Luke Hobbs

First appearance: 2011 Fast Five

Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, is a United States Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) agent and bounty hunter. In Fast Five, he starts out as the crew's antagonist but ends up working with them to take down Herman Reyes. In the spinoff The Fast & The Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, he teams up with Deckard Shaw.

Status so far: Alive

Deckard “Deck” Shaw

First appearance: 2013 Fast & Furious 6 (cameo)

Shaw, played by Jason Statham, is a former UKSF soldier and MI6 agent, the older brother of Owen and Hattie Shaw, and Magdalene's son. He was originally the villain in Furious 7, seeking revenge against Dom and his crew for putting his younger brother Owen in a coma. By the end of the film, he is betrayed by his partner and ends up in a maximum security prison with Hobbs. He teams up with Hobbs in the “buddy cop” version of the franchise.

Status so far: Alive

Ramsey

First appearance: 2017 Furious 7

Ramsey, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, is a British computer hacker and the creator of God's Eye, a program capable of tracking a specific person through digital services and coveted by mercenary Mose Jakande. Ramsey was a prisoner of Jakande, until Dom and his crew rescue her. She ends up becoming a secondary technical advisor to the crew.

Status so far: Unknown

Jakob Toretto

First appearance: 2021 F9

Jakob, played by John Cena, is Dominic and Mia's estranged brother. He worked as a master thief, assassin and a high performance driver. He worked Mr. Nobody's subordinate. He sacrificed himself to give Dom time to rescue his son.

Status so far: Deceased

Magadelene “Queenie” Shaw

First appearance: 2017 The Fate of The Furious

Queenie, played by Dame Helen Mirren, is Deckard, Owen and Hattie's mom. I'm sorely tempted to end it there because what else do you need to know? It's Helen Mirren! I never said I wouldn't play favorites, but it's amazing how an actress of her stature — and don't come for me by saying I'm a snob because I mean this in the best way possible and gearing up for a good story — got the gig. Apparently, she met Vin Diesel at a bar and “playfully bully” — her own words — him to put her in the movie. However, he wasn't sure he could do it because they were already gearing up into production. As told by Diesel, she said, “You're the producer! Get it together!” And he did.

Helen Mirren really just wanted to drive fast cars, but she wasn't able to do it in her first movie in the franchise or the spinoff. She finally did it in F9.

Status so far: Alive

Cipher

First appearance: 2017 The Fate of the Furious

Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, is a criminal mastermind and cyberterrorist who blackmailed Dom into working against his crew by kidnapping his and Elena's son Brian Marcos. She had Elena killed.

Fun fact: Charlize took the role because it suited her child care arrangements. However, the cast did say that she elevated the movies she's in.

Status so far: Alive

Tess

First appearance: 2023 Fast X

Tess, played by Brie Larson, is Mr. Nobody's daughter. She became Dom's ally and warns him and the crew about Dante and Aimes.

Status so far: Presumed alive

Dante Reyes

First appearance: 2023 Fast X

Dante, played by Jason Momoa, is Hernan Reyes' (2011 Fast Five) son. He wants to avenge his father's death and their lost fortune. Dante may be the most unhinged villain in the franchise.

Mr. Nobody

First Appearance: 2015 Furious 7

Mr. Nobody is initially played by Kurt Russel. He is a government agent and the leader of an unknown covert ops team working for the Agency, which includes Dom's younger brother, Jakob.

Status so far: Presumed dead

Agent Shepard

First appearance: 2015 Furious 7

Agent Shepard, played by John Brotherton, is Mr. Nobody's assistant and a tactical leader and member of his covert ops team. He helped Dom's crew rescue Ramsey. Mose Jakande ends up killing him during a shootout. Mr. Nobody kills several of Jakande's men, but Luke Hobbs kills Jakande himself.

Status so far: Deceased

Little Nobody/Eric Reisner

Little Nobody, played by Scott Eastwood, is an agent working under Mr. Nobody. He helped Dom's crew in Rome when they were being framed for terrorism by Dante.

Status so far: Alive

Agent Aimes

First appearance: 2023 Fast X

Agent Aimes, played by Alan Rithson, became the new leader of Mr. Nobody's agency. He initially was Dom's ally until he shoots down a plane with Roman, Tej, Han and Ramsey as he was working for Dante the entire time.

Status so far: Alive

Vince

First appearance: 2001 The Fast and The Furious

Vince is played by Karson Kern. He was Dom's childhood friend and a member of his crew. He didn't like the fact that Dom included Brian into the crew, especially since Mia liked him. At the end of the first movie, he gets injured and Brian breaks his cover and calls for an airlift to save him. He escapes from the hospital and flees to Rio de Janeiro. He reappears in 2011's Fast Five, living in the favelas. He saves Mia's life, and just as he was about to join the crew's heist, he gets captured by Hobbs. He dies saving Hobbs from an ambush. He appears as a cameo in 2021's Fast 9.

Status so far: Deceased

Jesse

First appearance: 2001 The Fast and The Furious

Jesse is played by Chad Lindberg. He was a street racer, heist wheelman and the brains of Dominic's crew. In his quest to prove himself to the rest of the crew Jesse races against Johnny Tran in the Race Wars, betting his father's car. Dom and Brian warned him that Tran would win since he had $100,000 worth under the hood. Jesse loses the race, but drives away in his dad's car. He returns to apologize to Dom and the crew, but Tran and his group drive by and shoot up Dominic's house, killing Jesse.

Status so far: Deceased

Hector

First appearance: 2001 The Fast and The Furious

Hector is played by Noel Gugliemi. He was a former street racer and organizer, and friend to both Dom and Brian. He briefly reappears in 2015's Furious 7.

Status so far: Alive

Agent Monica Fuentes

First appearance: 2003 2 Fast 2 Furious

Agent Fuentes, played by Eva Mendes, is a U.S. Customs (ICE) federal agent. She had been working undercover as an assistant for drug kingpin Carter Verone for nearly a year when Brian and Roman are brought in. She makes a cameo in 2011 Fast Five when she hands Hobb a file with Lett's information.

Status so far: Alive

Suki

First appearance: 2003 2 Fast 2 Furious

Suki is played by Devon Aoki. She is friends with Brian and dates Tej on and off.

Status so far: Alive

Jimmy

First appearance: 2003 2 Fast 2 Furious

Jimmy is played by MC Jin. He's a mechanic working for Tej and Brian's friend.

Status so far: Alive

Slap Jack

First appearance: 2003 2 Fast 2 Furious

Slap Jack is played by Michael Ealy. He was one of the racers in the first race of the film where they try to jump from the draw bridge. Brian defeats him in the race when his car crash lands into a Pepsi Billboard.

Status so far: Alive

Orange Julius

First appearance: 2003 2 Fast 2 Furious

Orange Julius is played by Amaury Nolasco. He was one of the racers in the first race of the film who refused to jump from the draw bridge.

Status so far: Alive

Sean Boswell

First appearance: 2006 The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Boswell, played by Lucas Black, was the protagonist in Tokyo Drift, and Han's protege. His mother sent him to Japan to live with his father, and to avoid jail time. He ends up learning how to drift and becoming the new Drift King. In F9, he and friends Twink and Earl help Rome and Tej with their mission. They then meet the rest of the crew and reunite with Han in L.A.

Status so far: Alive

Twinkie

First appearance: 2006 The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Twinkie is played by rapper Bow Wow. He is Sean's first friend in Japan and introduces him to the world of drifting and Han. He's more mechanic than racer, and an occasional seller of pre-owned goods. In F9, he helps Rome and Tej with their mission and reunite with Han in L.A.

Status so far: Alive

Earl

First appearance: 2006 The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Earl, played by Jason Tobin, was one of Han's friends and crew member who tunes for cars racers. In F9, Earl is now a rocket scientist working with Sean and Twinkie.

Status so far: Alive

Neela

First appearance: 2006 The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Neela, played by Nathalie Keeley, was Sean's love interest in the movie and childhood friend of villain Takashi.

Status so far: Alive

Cara Mirtha

First appearance: 2009 Fast & Furious

Cara, played by Mirtha Michelle, was Han's girlfriend and member of Toretto's crew in the beginning of the 2009 movie Fast & Furious. Her sister, Leysa Mirtha, appeared in F9.

Status so far: Alive

Rico Santos

First appearance: 2009 Fast & Furious

Rico, played by Don Omar, was a member of Dom's crew in the beginning of the film and then in the end when they are busting Dominic out of the prison bus. He helps with Rio heist. In 2017's The Fate of the Furious, he was with Tego on the ambulance taking Deckard Shaw to hospital. In F9, Rico attended the crew's barbecue.

Status so far: Alive

Tego

First appearance: 2009 Fast & Furious

Tego, played by Tego Calderon, was part of Toretto's crew in the beginning of Fast & Furious. He drives the car when Brian and Mia get Dominic out of the prison bus. In Fast Five, he helped in the Rio heist. In The Fate of the Furious, Tego and Rico helped to fake Deckard Shaw's death.

Status so far: Alive

Agent Richard Penning

First appearance: 2009 Fast & Furious

Agent Penning, played by Jack Conley, was Brian's boss when he was working with the FBI.

Status so far: Presumed alive

Agent Sophie Trinh

First appearance: 2009 Fast & Furious

Agent Trinh, played by Liza Lapira, was Brian's colleague at the FBI who helped him acquire a racing car for his mission.

Status so far: Presumed alive

Agent Michael Stasiak

First appearance: 2009 Fast & Furious

Agent Stasiak, played by Shea Whigham, worked for the FBI. Brian broke Stasiak's nose when he interrupted his interrogation of Mia. In 2013 Fast & Furious 6, Brian breaks his nose again to help him enter a prison to get information from Braga. In 2021 F9, he debriefed Dom's crew still with a broken nose.

Safar

First appearance: 2015 Furious 7

Safar, played by Ali Fazal, was an Emirati mechanic and Ramsey's associate in Abu Dhabi. He sold Golden Eye to a Jordanian prince, not knowing its importance. To make up for it, he tips Dom and the crew as to where the drive is located.

Status so far: Alive

Mando

First appearance: 2015 Furious 7

Mando, played by Romeo Santos, is Dom's friend in the Dominican Republic. He shelters Brian, Mia and Jack from Mose Jakande.

Status so far: Alive

Margarita (Madam M)

First appearance: 2019 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Margarita, played by Eiza Gonzalez, is a professional thief and Deckard's maybe love interest.

Status so far: Alive

Professor Andreiko

First appearance: 2019 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Professor Andreiko, played by Eddie Marsan, was a Russian scientist who created the Snowflake virus. Brixton killed him when he helped Hobbs and the Shaws escape.

Status so far: Deceased

Jonah Hobbs

First appearance: 2019 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Jonah, played by Cliff Curtis, is a mechanic Luke's estranged older brother. He helps Luke in fixing the extraction device to remove Snowflake from Hattie's blood to save her life.

Status so far: Alive

Sefina Hobbs

First appearance: 2019 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Sefina, played by Lori Pelenise Tuisano, is Luke's mother who he hadn't seen in 25 years.

Status so far: Alive

Jack Toretto

First appearance: 2021 F9 (flashback)

Jack, played by J.D. Pardo, Dom, Jakob and Mia's father. Jack was killed in a racing accident. He had asked Jakob to tamper with his car to throw a race to pay back money he owed. Dom blamed Jakob, but they reconciled in the end. Mia and Brian named their son after him.

Status so far: Deceased

Elle

First appearance: 2021 F9

Elle, played by Anna Sawai, is the daughter of the Japanese scientists involved in developing Project Aries. Project Aries was a weapons program which allowed the user to control the world's computers and weapons systems. They were killed by mercenaries. Han rescued Elle and she ultimately became his ward. It is then revealed that her DNA is the key to activate Project Aries. When Roman and Tej destroy the satellite connected to it, she visits Dom's old home with Han.

Status so far: Alive

Leysa Mirtha

First appearance: 2021 F9

Leysa, played by Cardi B, is Cara's sister, Han's ex, and an old acquaintance of Dom's. In F9, she's the leader of an all-female group of mercenaries/con artists. Since she owed Dom a favor, she helps him escape Jakob in Edinburgh.

Status so far: Alive

Buddy

First appearance: 2021 F9

Buddy, played by Michael Rooker, an auto-mechanic, an old acquaintance of Dom's and his father's old friend. He also took care of Jakob when Dom banished him. Dom goes to him to find out where Jakob was.

Status so far: Alive

Abuelita Torreto

First appearance: 2023 Fast X (cameo)

Abuelita, played by Rita Moreno, is Dom, Jakob and Mia's grandmother.

Status so far: Alive

Isabel Nieves

First appearance: 2023 Fast X

Isabel, played by Daniela Melchior, is a street racer, Elena's sister and Brian Marcos' aunt. Dante nearly kills her during a race in Rio, but Dom saves her.

Status so far: Alive

Hattie Shaw

First appearance: 2019 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Hattie, played by Vanessa Kirby, is an MI6 field agent, Queen's daughter and Deckard and Owen's younger sister.

Status so far: Alive

Johnny Tran

First appearance: 2001 The Fast and The Furious

Johnny, played by Rick Yune, is the first movie's villain. He was the head of another racing crew and Dom's rival. He raced against Jesse in Race Wars and defeated him. When Jesse drove off instead of giving him his car, Johnny and his crew drove by Dom's house and ended up killed Jesse. Dom and Brian chase after him and Brian ended up shooting him in the neck.

Status so far: Deceased

Carter Verone

First appearance: 2003 2 Fast 2 Furious

Carter, played by Cole Hauser, was a Miami drug dealer who ends up hiring Brian and Roman. Brian and Roman were undercover for Customs and the FBI. He ends up arrested by the authorities.

Status so far: Presumed alive

Takashi

First appearance: 2006 The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Takashi, played by Brian Tee, or DK (Drift King) was the best drift racer in Tokyo given the title “DK” (Drift King). He handily beats Sean during their first race. Takashi's uncle realizes that Han had been skimming money from their businesses and orders Takashi to chasing Han and Sean in their cars. Han seemingly dies from a car crash, but Sean beats Takashi in this race.

Status so far: Presumed alive

Arturo Braga

First appearance: 2009 Fast & Furious

Braga, played by John Ortiz, was a drug trafficker who first appeared as Ramon Campos in Fast & Furious. He makes a cameo appearance in Fast & Furious 6 when Brian returns to the U.S. as a prisoner to question him regarding his connection to Owen Shaw. Braga tells Brian how Letty survived the explosion that was thought to have killed her. He and his men fight Brian, which resulted in Brian killing him with a shank.

Status so far: Deceased

Fenix “Rise” Calderon

First appearance: 2009 Fast & Furious

Calderon, played by Laz Alonso, was Braga's right-hand man who presumably kills Letty. Instead, it's revealed in Fast & Furious 6 that he only shot her car's gas tank. In the tunnel car chase scene, he caused Brian's car to crash and was about to shoot him. Dom arrived in time to impale Caledron with a car.

Status so far: Deceased

Hernan Reyes

First appearance: 2011 Fast Five

The elder Reyes, played by Joaquim de Almeida, Dante's father and a corrupt businessman and drug lord who controlled the favelas in Rio. Dom and Brian try to steal cars with Vince. They learned that the cars were actually seized by the DEA and belong to Reyes. He ends up ordering the murder of DEA agents, framing Dom and Brian. Hobbs kills him, execution style, to avenge his murdered team members.

Status so far: Deceased

Zizi

First appearance: 2011 Fast Five

Zizi, played by Michael Irby, is Hernan's henchman. He sets up the car heist for Vince, Dom and Brian. He led the ambush that killed Hobbs team. In the end, Brian kills him when tries to kill Dom.

Status so far: Deceased

Owen Shaw

First appearance: 2013 Fast & Furious 6

Owen, played by Luke Evans, is Deckard and Hattie's brother and Queenie's son. He is a former major for the British SAS turned mercenary. Letty, who had lost her memories worked for him to rob hi-tech devices to sell to the black market. Hobbs teams up with Dom and his crew to hunt him down. He gets thrown out of the plane as Dom is trying to stop him. He is shown as a cameo in 2015 Furious 7 as having survived but in a coma. In 2017 The Fate of The Furious, he has fully recovered and rescued from prison by Queenie thanks to Dom's information. He ends up saving Dom's infant son from Cipher.

Status so far: Alive

Riley Hicks

First appearance: 2013 Fast & Furious 6

Hicks, played by Gina Carano, was a double agent initially with Hobbs' team. She turned out to be working for Owen Shaw. Letty kills her with a harpoon gun.

Status so far: Deceased

Vegh

First appearance: 2013 Fast & Furious 6

Vegh, played by Clara Paget, was a member of Owen's mercenary team. Brian killed her when he caused her car to crash into an airline bumper.

Status so far: Deceased

Klaus

First appearance: 2013 Fast & Furious 6

Klaus, played by Kim Kold, was Owen's strongman and hacker. He was killed in a cargo plane fire caused by Dom and Hobbs.

Status so far: Deceased

Jah

First appearance: 2013 Fast & Furious 6

Jah, played by Joe Taslim, was a member of Owen's team. He beat Han and Roman easily. He was killed with Denlinger when Tej rammed their vehicle into a cargo plane's crosswind.

Status so far: Deceased

Denlinger

First appearance: 2013 Fast & Furious 6

Denlinger, played by Samuel M. Stewart, was Owen's team driver. He was killed with Jah.

Status so far: Deceased

Adolfson

First appearance: 2013 Fast & Furious 6

Adolfson, played by Benjamin Davies, was Owen's team sniper and infiltrator. Gisele sacrificed herself to stop him for killing Han. Han avenged her “death” when he threw Adolfson into one of the cargo's jet engine.

Status so far: Deceased

Mose Jakande

First appearance: 2015 Furious 7

Jakande, played by Djimon Hounsou, a terrorist hired by Cipher to capture Ramsey. He is killed at the end of the movie when Dom blows up the helicopter Jakande is in.

Status so far: Deceased

Louis Kiet

First appearance: 2015 Furious 7

Kiet, played by Tony Jaa, was one of Jakande's henchmen. He is killed when Brian reels him in with a rope which pulls him down a shaft.

Status so far: Deceased.

Kara

First appearance: 2015 Furious 7

Kara, played by Ronda Rousey, led an all-female bodyguard team protecting a billionaire Jordanian prince. Letty knocks her out during a party in Abu Dhabi.

Status so far: Presumed alive

Connor Rhodes

First appearance: 2017 The Fate of The Furious

Rhodes, played by Kristoffer Hivju, was Cipher's right-hand man. He killed Elena, on Cipher's orders, when Dom defied her. Dom ends up breaking his neck to avenge Elena's death.

Status so far: Deceased

Brixton Lore

First appearance: 2019 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Lore, played by Idris Elba, was a cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist working for Eteon. He used to work as an MI6 field agent with Deckard Shaw. Lore tried to recruit him to work for Eteon, for which Deckard shot him. Lore survived, having been saved by Eteon. Hobbs and Deckard managed to subdue him. After which, he was remotely terminated by Eteon's director.

Status so far: Deceased

Eteon Director

First appearance: 2019 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Eteon's director, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, is the shadow leader of Eteon. When Deckard refused to join Eteon, he framed him for murder. Eteon also ordered Lore to retrieve the Snowflake virus. After he terminates him, he threatened Hobbs, Deckard and Hattie that they will end up joining Eteon, specifically Hobbs with him he has a connection.

Status so far: Presumed operational

Otto

First appearance: 2021 F9

Otto, played by Thue Ersted Rasmussen, son of an indeterminate country's prime minister from an indeterminate country, was a rogue covert operative for Cipher. He freed Jakob to help steal Project Aries. He ends up being accidentally killed by Cipher.

Status so far: Deceased.

Kenny Linder

First appearance: 2021 F9

Linder, played by Jim Parrack, was a former stock race driver, who accidentally killed Jack Toretto during race in 1989. Dom attacked him after his father's death because he insulted his dad. Linder's injuries preventing him from ever driving again.

Status so far: Alive

And there you have it… A pretty exhaustive list, but not a complete one. I'm pretty sure I'll be able to add more to the list (and even update their status) when the next movie comes out. Vin Diesel has said that it might be April 4, 2025. Hopefully, they'll be able to keep the release date.