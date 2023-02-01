Gisele Bündchen is an iconic fashion model, ranking among the highest-paid in the world for more than a decade. She has appeared in various fashion shows including New York Fashion Week, Victoria’s Secret and many more. She was married to Tom Brady before a divorce in 2022. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Gisele Bündchen’s net worth in 2023.

Gisele Bündchen’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $400 million

Gisele Bündchen’s net worth in 2022 is $400 million. This is according to reputable outlets, such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Gisele Bündchen was born in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Initially, she wanted to pursue her volleyball dreams. However, that all changed when Bündchen participated in a modeling course in 1993. The course would eventually lead her on a trip to San Pablo, where Bündchen was discovered by scouts from Elite Model Management in a shopping mall, particularly McDonald’s.

Although Bündchen never really dreamed of being a model, she accepted the offer from Elite Model Management anyway. As a result, it wasn’t long before Bündchen kick-started her modeling career as a part of runway shows. The move allowed her to relocate to San Pablo, where she participated in the nation’s Look of the Year competition and finished second.

In 1996, Bündchen got her breakthrough by appearing at New York Fashion Week. A year later, Bündchen found herself in Alexander McQueen’s 1998 Spring collection runway, walking in very high heels.

After garnering much attention on the runway, multiple offers from notable brands came in. Brands such as Chloe, Dolce and Gabbana, Valentino, Gianfranco Ferre, Versace, Ralph Lauren and Missoni tapped Bündchen for their respective ad campaigns.

Bündchen’s popularity continued to rise as she appeared on magazine covers for Rolling Stone and Vogue. Bündchen first graced the cover of Vogue in 1999, going on to score 37 international covers the following year. Rolling Stone also dubbed Bündchen as “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” in 2000. She continued making waves with Vogue over a decade later. Featured on the cover of Vogue Brasil, the magazine sold 70,743 copies overall.

Bündchen announced her retirement as a Fashion Week runway model in 2000. This is because she inked a lucrative five-year contract, worth $25 million, with Victoria’s Secret. After signing the deal, it wasn’t long before Bündchen was tapped to flaunt Victoria’s Secret’s Red Hot Fantasy Bra. Made with 1,300 valuable stones including 300-carat rubies and diamonds, the lingerie made it to the Guinness World Records as the most valuable lingerie at $15 million.

After showcasing the Red Hot Fantasy Bra, Bündchen’s next most memorable stint with Victoria’s Secret came in 2005. She wore the second-most expensive bra, which was the Sexy Splendor Fantasy Bra. The lingerie was worth $12.5 million.

By 2015, Bündchen had already accumulated 500 ad campaigns, 800 fashion shows, 200 magazine covers and 3,500 editorials. It was reported that around this time, Bündchen was earning a sweet $128,000 per day. In fact, in 2014, she signed one of the biggest contracts of her career. Based on reports, Bündchen was signed to Under Armour on a multiyear deal. Furthermore, her licensing deals with H&M, Chanel and Pantene would give her roughly $386 million.

Bündchen is arguably the most successful celebrity born in Brazil. In fact, she was tapped to participate in world sporting events, particularly the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Rio Olympics. Furthermore, she also made her way onto the big screen by appearing in films such as Taxi and The Devil Wears Prada.

While Bündchen is highly successful in modeling, she has also been active as a business woman. In 2011, Bündchen launched her own line of eco-friendly skincare products called Sejaa Pure Skincare. Bündchen also released her own lingerie brand under Hope with the name of Gisele Bündchen Brazilian Intimates. On top of that, Bündchen also has her own line of sandals under Brazilian footwear brand Grendene, called Impanema. Lastly, she is also the owner of Palladium Executive, which is a hotel in Brazil.

Apart from being a successful model and businesswoman, the same can be said about Bündchen as a writer. In 2018, Bündchen authored her book called Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. The book would go on to become a New York Times bestseller, with the proceeds used to address social and environmental issues.

Bündchen has always been passionate about environmental and humanitarian causes. She played a huge role in several campaigns including the I am African campaign, (Product) Red and Zero Hunger. Bündchen has also launched several fundraisers, including assistance for St. Jude Children’s Hospital Research and relief operations for Hurricane Katrina. Given her active role in society, Bündchen was announced as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN’s environment agency.

In 2009, Bündchenn’s name made waves when it was announced that she was marrying NFL superstar Tom Brady. Bündchen and the seven-time Super Bowl winner share two kids together, with Bündchen also acting as stepmother to Brady’s son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Unfortunately, Bündchen and Brady divorced after 13 years of marriage. In October 2022, it was announced that a divorce settlement was reached, with the couple tackling a $650 million combined net worth and agreeing to joint custody of the kids. With Brady now officially retired from the NFL, will there be any chance of a reconciliation? Stay tuned.

Were you at all stunned by Gisele Bündchen’s net worth in 2023?