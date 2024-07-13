The film industry loves sequels, but sometimes they take their sweet time to materialize. With Gladiator 2 finally moving forward after a 23-year hiatus, it's a perfect moment to explore other long-awaited sequels that proved worth the wait. These films not only capitalized on their nostalgia but also delivered fresh, compelling narratives. Here’s a look at six sequels that bridged decade-long gaps, from The Incredibles 2 to Top Gun: Maverick.

Gladiator 2

Years Between: 23

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator (2000) left an indelible mark on cinema, with Russell Crowe's portrayal of Maximus earning an Oscar for Best Actor. The sequel, Gladiator 2, which will focus on Lucius (played by Paul Mescal), the son of Lucilla, took 23 years to come to fruition. Scott revealed that the delay was due to the lack of a compelling script until the idea of focusing on Lucius emerged. “Why now? It didn’t have a script [before],” Scott explained. “We tried, actually, four years ago, and I chose a very good writer who couldn’t get his head around it.”

The sequel, featuring returning stars like Connie Nielsen and new faces such as Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, promises to continue the epic tale in a fresh direction.

The Incredibles 2

Years Between: 14

Fans of Pixar’s The Incredibles (2004) had to wait 14 years for the sequel, The Incredibles 2 (2018). Directed by Brad Bird, the film picks up immediately where the first left off, diving deeper into the dynamics of the Parr family. The extended gap allowed advancements in animation technology, giving the sequel a visually stunning update. The film's success lay in its ability to blend action, humor, and heartfelt family moments, proving that some stories just need time to mature.

Bad Boys for Life

Years Between: 17

The Bad Boys franchise, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, took a 17-year break after Bad Boys II (2003) before returning with Bad Boys for Life (2020). The third installment brought back the high-octane action and chemistry between Smith and Lawrence, while also introducing new characters to breathe fresh life into the series. Reflecting on the long gap and return to the franchise, Will Smith said, “We hadn’t seen each other in about two years. So there’s a big scene in the movie, the hug, and all of that. And that’s pretty much how we were feeling as actors as well.”

The film’s success showed that fans still had a thirst for Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett's adventures, with the added bonus of modern filmmaking techniques enhancing the action sequences.

Top Gun: Maverick

Years Between: 36

Top Gun (1986) became an iconic film of the '80s, but its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick (2022), took 36 years to hit the big screen. Tom Cruise reprised his role as Maverick, bringing his signature intensity and commitment to the character. The long gap allowed for a storyline that reflects Maverick’s evolution and the changes in aerial combat technology. With breathtaking flight sequences and a nostalgic yet forward-looking narrative, the film captivated both new audiences and longtime fans.

Coming 2 America

Years Between: 33

Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America (1988) is a comedy classic, and the sequel, Coming 2 America (2021), arrived 33 years later. The follow-up reunites Murphy with Arsenio Hall and other original cast members, while introducing new faces like Jermaine Fowler. The sequel builds on the humor and charm of the original, exploring themes of legacy and cultural change. It deftly balances nostalgia with contemporary humor, making it a worthy successor to the beloved original.

Toy Story 3

Years Between: 11

Although not as lengthy as some others, the 11-year gap between Toy Story 2 (1999) and Toy Story 3 (2010) felt like an eternity for fans of Pixar’s beloved franchise. The third installment delivers an emotionally powerful story as Andy grows up and heads to college, leaving his toys to face an uncertain future. The film’s ability to evoke deep emotional responses while providing a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy demonstrates the power of letting a story develop over time.

The Excitement of Long-Awaited Sequels

What makes these sequels stand out isn't just their lengthy gaps but their ability to meet, and often exceed, expectations. Time allows for reflection, better technology, and sometimes, a richer narrative. These films showcase how the wait can be worthwhile, blending nostalgia with fresh storytelling to create memorable cinematic experiences.

As we anticipate Gladiator 2 and reflect on these other remarkable sequels, it’s clear that good things often come to those who wait. These films remind us that patience can lead to cinematic gems, offering both a trip down memory lane and new, exciting adventures.