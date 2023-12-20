Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band could be headlining Glastonbury in 2024.

The 2024 Glastonbury Festival could be headlined by The Boss. That's right, Bruce Springsteen is rumored to headline next year's festival.

“Born to Run” Glastonbury

The Sun is reporting that Springsteen and the E Street Band are in talks to perform at Glastonbury. Michael and Emily Eavis, who organize the festival, are currently negotiating with The Boss after they couldn't get Madonna.

“Bruce has a jam-packed summer schedule but after Michael and Emily failed to secure Madonna, they have been in talks with him,” a source told The Sun. “Bruce was sensational at BST Hyde Park and they think he is the perfect booking for Glastonbury.”

They added that the talks are ongoing and the Eavis are hopeful they can come to an agreement.

This wouldn't be the first Glastonbury rodeo for Springsteen. He previously headlined the iconic festival in 2009. When Paul McCartney headlined the festival in 2022, Springsteen joined him for a rendition of his song “Glory Days” as well as the Beatles' “I Wanna Be Your Man” and “The End.”

Earlier this year, The Sun also reported that Dua Lipa and Coldplay will both play Glastonbury 2024. Adding Springsteen to the mix would be a huge get.

It seems that the festival is trying to cover all demographics with their festivals. As noted, Paul McCartney headlined a couple of years ago, while Elton John also headlined last year.

We'll see if they can secure Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. After all, he will have a packed 2024 slate since his shows got pushed to next year.