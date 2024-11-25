Glen Powell has joined the growing trend of celebrity lookalike contests, but the “Top Gun: Maverick” star brought a unique twist. Over the weekend in Austin, Texas, Powell's lookalike competition ended with an unexpected reward: a cameo in his next movie—not for the winner, but for one of their family members, Variety reports. The event drew fans eager to channel Powell’s signature charisma, and the winner, Maxwell Braunstein, walked away with more than bragging rights.

Although Powell couldn’t attend in person due to filming commitments in the U.K. for Edgar Wright’s The Running Man remake, he made his presence felt. Calling in via FaceTime, Powell appeared in full movie makeup and delivered a playful video message. “We all share the same face—it's the perfect crime,” he joked, setting the tone for a lighthearted contest judged by his mother and aunt.

Braunstein’s prize package included $5, a cowboy hat, a year’s supply of queso from Torchy’s Tacos, and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have his parents—or any family member—appear in Powell’s next film. Powell, known for giving his parents cameos in his projects, extended this family tradition to the winner in a gesture equal parts endearing and hilarious.

A Rising Star's Bold Move

In recent years, Powell’s career has skyrocketed thanks to hits like Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, and the upcoming Twisters. The Austin contest is just the latest example of his unique way of connecting with fans while keeping things unpredictable. With his career momentum and a knack for creative engagement, Powell is solidifying his place as a fan favorite.

The lookalike contest adds to a string of celebrity-themed events popping up globally. From Timothée Chalamet’s surprise appearance at a New York competition in October to Harry Styles meet-ups in London, these gatherings have captivated fans and created viral moments. Powell's Austin event, however, upped the stakes with its quirky reward.

As Glen Powell wraps production on The Running Man for its slated November 2025 release, his next project, Huntington, promises more buzz. The black comedy, co-starring Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris, highlights Powell’s versatility and continued ascent. Whether through his films or fan contests, Powell proves he knows how to keep audiences entertained both on and off the screen.