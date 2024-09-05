It appears that Chad Powers (Glen Powell) gets kicked off the Oregon Ducks in the upcoming Hulu series (sign up for a free trial!).

New set photos have surfaced of Powell rocking the number 12 in an Oregon jersey (via TMZ). Powell has lighter hair and a mullet in these photos, suggesting this takes place before he goes undercover as Chad Powers in the series.

Other photos show Powell stretching in uniform before Oregon's game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Another shows him running into the end zone for a touchdown, subsequently celebrating it. In a different photo, he is walking off the field with a disappointed look on his face — perhaps he threw an interception.

What is the Chad Powers series?

The upcoming Hulu Chad Powers series was created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. It is based on the Eli Manning sketch from his ESPN series, Eli's Places.

During the original bit, Manning went undercover during Penn State's walk-on tryouts. He wore a shaggy wig and a bushy mustache to disguise himself. While some coaches knew, most were surprised by how good Chad Powers was as a player. His 16-year career in the NFL surely helped him.

The upcoming series takes that premise and runs with it. In the series, Powell plays a disgraced quarterback who gets dropped from his team. In turn, he goes undercover as Chad Powers to walk on at a Southern football program.

It will air on Hulu whenever it is ready to go. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot episode. Waldron is best known for his work in Rick and Morty, Heels, and Loki. He also wrote the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Who is Glen Powell?

Currently, Powell is enjoying his time as one of the top stars in Hollywood. He started his career over two decades ago, appearing in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in a supporting role. He also starred in Richard Linklater's Fast Food Nation a few years later.

In the following years, Powell had a small role in The Dark Knight Rises before appearing in The Expendables 3, Ride Along 2, and Hidden Figures.

Around this time, he starred in his biggest role to that point, Scream Queens. Powell played another Chad, Chad Radwell, in the first two seasons of the series.

His true breakthrough came in 2022. He began his year by re-teaming with Linklater for Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood. That summer, he starred in Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick, which launched him to stardom.

He played Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin in Top Gun: Maverick. His stock instantly rose after this, as he starred in and executive produced Devotion the same year.

The following year, Powell co-wrote and starred in Linklater's Hit Man. He then starred in Anyone but You with Sydney Sweeney and Twisters.

