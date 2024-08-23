Two-time Super Bowl MVP and New York Giants legend Eli Manning has seen the first look at Glen Powell as Chad Powers for Hulu's upcoming series.

After set photos leaked of Powell as Chad Powers, Hulu shared an official image that offered a first look at the series. Manning took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the photo. He has a harsh criticism of Powell.

“This guy looks like a dork!” Manning replied in a quote post on X.

Of course, Manning is likely joking around. He is the source of the Chad Powers concept and will be involved with the series. He is simply taking a shot at Powell, who will play his creation.

What is the Glen Powell-led Chad Powers?

The Glen Powell-led Chad Powers for Hulu is a fictionalized iteration of Eli Manning's sketch. During an episode of Eli's Places on ESPN, Manning went undercover for Penn State's 2022 walk-on tryouts.

While some knew Manning was going undercover — donning a bushy mustache and shaggy wig — not everyone did. Some of the fellow players were wowed by Manning's arm talent (16 years in the NFL certainly helped).

Now, Powell and Michael Waldron (Loki) are co-creating the Chad Powers series for Hulu. They also co-wrote the pilot episode. Powell will star as a talented quarterback whose career ended abruptly. So, he attempts to walk on to a struggling Southern football team undercover.

This is the latest project from Powell, who has had a meteoric rise to fame. He has recently gained fame for his performances in Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, and Anyone but You.

He is also fresh off a starring role in one of 2024's biggest summer blockbusters, Twisters. Powell plays Tyler Owens, a storm-chasing social media influencer.

Who is Eli Manning?

The real Chad Powers, Eli Manning, is a New York Giants and NFL legend for his two Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots. Manning played 16 seasons in the NFL, making four Pro Bowls and winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2016.

He attended Ole Miss in college, playing in over 40 games for the university during his career. He threw over 80 touchdowns during that span and was a standout prospect in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Manning was selected with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers. However, after refusing to play for them, he was traded to the Giants in exchange for Philip Rivers and several draft picks.

After taking the reins from Kurt Warner in the 2004 season, Manning went on to be the Giants' quarterback for over a decade. In 2019, the Giants drafted his successor, Daniel Jones, in the first round of the NFL Draft. Manning retired after Jones' rookie season, winning his final NFL start against the Miami Dolphins.

Next year, Manning will be eligible to be voted into the Hall of Fame. It will be a hotly debated topic, as Manning had a .500 record in the regular season. However, his two magical Super Bowl runs may help propel him into Canton.

