A recent Goat Simulator 3 AD got a DMCA Takedown from Take-Two Interactive after it showed a GTA 6 leak.

Recently, Goat Simulator 3 uploaded an almost one-minute ad, focusing on Shaun, one of the game’s NPCs. It showed his daily life, which consisted of walking around a path, picking objects up, and getting ragdolled. On the surface, it seems like a normal ad. However, it couldn’t be further from that. around 48 seconds into the ad, it shows Shaun in a fast-food restaurant, with a woman holding a gun. If this was gameplay from Goat Simulator, it would have been fine. Instead, they used some of the gameplay from the huge GTA 6 a few months back.

The GTA 6 leak was one of the biggest video game leaks of modern times. For those not familiar, a hacker was able to get access to quite a lot of gameplay videos. They then uploaded it on the GTA forum, spreading it all over the internet. It has since then been taken down, and the culprit was supposedly caught. Of course, that doesn’t mean that the gameplay is no longer available. The Goat Simulator 3 ad is proof that the videos are still there somewhere.

Of course, this caught the attention of Take-Two Interactive, who promptly issued a DMCA takedown request on the video. As you can see in the tweet below, the video is no longer available. We even included Goat Simulator 3’s response to the video takedown.

It’s such a shame that players can no longer watch the Goat Simulator 3 ad. It was a shame that users were not able to download it, then upload it after the DMCA takedown. I personally find it sad that you can no longer watch the ad on the official Twitter account, and have to resort to other ways to watch it. If only you were able to watch it in other places like in the tweet below.

