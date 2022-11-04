GODDESS OF VICTORY NIKKE Redeemable Codes

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE, developed by SHIFT UP and brought by Level Infinite, has officially launched! Here are some codes to help you and your NIKKEs get started.

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE Codes

Claim the following codes via the CD-Key Redemption Portal that can be found under the Event Notice tab (tap the bell icon on the top right while you’re in the lobby). The corresponding rewards can be found in your in-game mail. Make sure to double-check the server and account name you’re redeeming the codes on!

Active Codes

BEMYCOMMANDER – Recruit Voucher x1

NIKKELUV – Gem x100

MYNIKKE – Gem x150

NIKKENO1 – Gem x100

NIKKE47CAMPAIGN – Gem x150

Inactive Codes

NIKKE2022

Not only this, but players who start their journey as Commander now will be treated to up to 110 free pulls, two SSR characters, and an SR character! More details can be found on the official website.

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE is an immersive sci-fi RPG shooter for iOS and Android, with a unique one-handed control scheme for convenient gaming. Prior to its release, the game received over 3 million pre-registrations, unlocking various rewards for starting Commanders. Each NIKKE is unique, with a special weapon and skill set that will dictate how each stage is played.

The game can be played on either English or Japanese voice-over, and the game’s main theme <<TuNGSTeN>> was written by the critically acclaimed Sawano Hiroyuki, best known for his work with Attack on Titan, Seven Deadly Sins, and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. The mobile RPG also boasts “an immersive story-driven adventure filled with beautifully rendered playable characters and a mysterious world to explore.”