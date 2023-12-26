Updates on a potential Godzilla Minus One sequel are here

“Godzilla Minus One” has emerged as a colossal hit, impressing audiences globally and breaking records at the box office following its remarkable debut in Japan. The monster movie has garnered acclaim as one of the most exceptional Godzilla films in decades, sparking fervent demands for a sequel across social media platforms. However, the prospect of a follow-up has been met with uncertainty, according to GQJapan.

Director Takashi Yamazaki, despite the resounding success of the latest monster installment, has remained hesitant about committing to a sequel. Interviews with Yamazaki reveal his wavering stance, though he does stipulate one crucial condition should a sequel come to fruition.

The latest film, “Godzilla-1.0,” marks a significant milestone as the 30th live-action Japanese ‘Zilla movie and the first release since 2016's “Shin Godzilla,” which achieved remarkable success, grossing 8.25 billion yen and receiving acclaim for its content and direction.

Yamazaki expressed the challenges of following up on the immense success of “Shin Godzilla,” highlighting the pressure to maintain the legacy of giant monster movies for the future. Despite launching discussions with director Yamazaki in 2019 after his completion of “Archimedes' Great War,” there's ambiguity regarding a concrete plan for the next live-action Godzilla film.

In an interview, Yamazaki outlined Toho's comprehensive approach to the massive creature's future, citing the establishment of a specialized department, the Godzilla Room, focusing on various Godzilla-related ventures, including publications, merchandise, and collaborations. However, concerning the next live-action installment, Yamazaki emphasized the importance of not rushing into production. He underscored the significance of meticulous planning, a solid script, a talented director, and an exceptional cast to uphold the integrity of Godzilla as a character deserving careful curation.