The new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire features a look at baby King Kong before he grew into the giant monster.

This new film will feature Godzilla and Kong partnering up to face a bigger menace that's more powerful than both of them, according to CBR.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer

It's a difference from the previous movie called Godzilla vs. Kong, where the two beasts battled each other. With them working together now, who knows what kind of fighting power this ultimate monster duo has?

The new trailer is a major highlight because we get a glimpse of Kong before becoming a 50-foot ape. We see him as a baby. And he looks pretty adorable as he pounds on his chest and squeals.

Also, there's a glimpse of an underground monster of some sort. We're assuming is the more powerful beast that needs to be defeated.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic MonsterVerse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Director Adam Wingard is at the helm of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It's due out on April 12, 2024.