The MonsterVerse's latest installment, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has premiered. Critics have gotten a chance to see the film and have weighed in on Adam Winguard's new film. Most are praising the film, citing its visual panache and fight sequences as a reason to catch the new film.
What is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a sequel to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. At the end of the latter film, Kong rules Hollow Earth after going his separate way from Godzilla after their battle.
Now, Kong is encountering more unknown species in the Hollow Earth. He has to team with Godzilla to attempt to stop a bran new Titan who enters the fray.
Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry return as Dr. Ilene Andrews and Bernie Hayes, respectively. Dan Stevens also stars in the film.
Adam Wingard returned to direct Godzilla x Kong after directing Godzilla vs. Kong. He previously directed You're Next, The Guest, and Blair Witch. In 2017, he directed Death Note.
What is the MonsterVerse?
The MonsterVerse kicked off in 2014 with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla. Legendary and Warner Bros team up to produce these films. Kong: Skull Island followed before King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and now Godzilla x Kong.
There have also been two television series made in the franchise. First was the animated Skull Island series for Netflix. Apple TV+ also distributed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which was created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Kurt and Wyatt Russell starred in the series alongside Kiersey Clemons.
What critics are saying about Godzilla x Kong
Coming out of the film's premiere, critics seem to be enjoying Godzilla x Kong. Griffin Schiller on X called the film an “atomic blast” and said that Wingard's film has “all the vibrance of an 80s album cover.” Overall, it was “another FUN entry in the MonsterVerse,” according to Schiller.
#GodzillaXKong is an ATOMIC BLAST! A fantastically weird, psychedelic trip through the Shōwa Era w/all the vibrance of an 80s album cover. This thing is an absurdist romp – crimson apes, frost dragons, a delightfully absurd Dan Stevens. Another FUN entry in the MonsterVerse! pic.twitter.com/Qmzx8Jytug
— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) March 26, 2024
Aaron Neuwirth said that the film “hits plenty of sweet spots.” They also promised “wild” action and a “brutal” villain. Additionally, franchise newcomer Dan Stevens is “having a blast.”
Bill Bria said that Godzilla X Kong “is like an '80s cartoon come to life,” once again praising the color palette of the film. They compared it to “Avatar meets pLanet of the Apes.” Once again, they cite Stevens was enjoying himself, saying he was “having a ball.”
Ben F. Silverio called it “an absolute slobberknocker” that should “be seen on the biggest screen possible.” They also compared the film to playing with toys as a kid, indicating that there is plenty of fun to be had with the film. Rafael Motamayor went so far to say that it may be their “favorite” of the MonsterVerse.
The Hollywood Handle's Richard Neto did note that Godzilla x Kong doesn't “hit as hard as the first film” and that the action sequences weren't as “exciting.” They even went so far as to criticize the plot, calling it “uninteresting,” and a “downgrade” overall.
Godzilla x Kong will be released on March 29.