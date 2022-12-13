By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

With Christmas just around the corner, GOG is now holding a Winter Sale, with the games on their catalog reaching up to 90% off.

Christmas is the season of giving, and also the season of sales. As such, GOG began its Winter Sale. The sale, which runs from December 12, 2022, to January 2, 2023, contains huge discounts for over 4,500 games. Some even go up to 90% off, so this is the perfect time to check out games you’ve always wanted to try. There are even some daily deals, which put even bigger discounts on games and certain bundles. This includes the GOG Kinky Bundle that’s on sale right now, which includes the well-known game HuniePop. Just make sure to get it soon as the sale for this bundle is only up for another 34 hours or so.

Of course, if that’s not your thing, then you can check out the various other sales they have. Below are just some of the games they have on sale, including some of the games on 90% off.

Out of all these games, there are quite a few that I would highly recommend you get during the GOG Winter Sale. First is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition. Not only is it a big discount, but it’s an open-world game where you will get plenty of hours of gameplay. Not only that, but the next-gen update is coming, which will further increase your experience. I also highly recommend Darkest Dungeon, a small game with tons of content. It is a very challenging game, and not for casual playing. However, the story and the gameplay are very much worth it.

That’s all the information we have about the ongoing GOG Winter Sale for video games. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.