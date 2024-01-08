The comedian admits he wishes it would've gone better.

Comedian Jo Koy hosted the Golden Globes and, instead of laughs, got a lot of cringes.

Though he had only ten days to prep for the tough gig, it didn’t go as well as he hoped. There was a lot of criticism from viewers and the media.

Comedian Jo Koy responds to harsh criticism of his act for Golden Globes

Now that the dust has settled, Koy has had a chance to respond to his performance, Yahoo! Movies reports. He appeared on GMA3: What You Need to Know to give his take.

“I had fun,” he said. “You know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember.

Regarding the experience, he mentions how difficult the gig is.

“It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie…I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt,” the comedian added. “I hit a moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic, but that hosting position it’s a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer’s thing. We had ten days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did.”

Also, when asked about any moments he felt bad about, he discussed one in particular.

“I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that,” he said. “So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Whether Jo Koy hosts another awards show is yet to be known. At least he’s discussing how it went, and maybe he learned a lot from the experience for his next gig. Especially to stay away from Taylor Swift jokes.