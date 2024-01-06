Golden Knights' Adin Hill hasn't played since December 17.

The Vegas Golden Knights are one of the best teams in the NHL this season. And they have maintained this standing without starting goalie Adin Hill in the lineup. Hill hasn't played since December 17 after sustaining a lower-body injury. However, the Calgary native could be returning to the ice soon.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned that Hill won't play on Saturday against the New York Islanders. The Golden Knights' puck-stopper isn't quite ready to return to the crease then. That said, his return should come sooner rather than later.

“He's back skating with the group, so that's another step,” Bruce Cassidy said, via NHL.com. “I anticipate we'll see Adin at some point next week if he keeps making those steps in practice.”

Adin Hill played 15 games before going out with the injury. During that time, he posted a sparkling .933 save percentage while playing to a record of 10-2-2 and a 1.93 goals-against average.

Golden Knights have struggled without Adin Hill

The defending Stanley Cup champions are still among the league's best. That said, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing without their best goaltender. In fact, Vegas has won just one game since Hill went out with injury.

Vegas has played seven games since the Calgary native got hurt. In five of those games, they have allowed four or more goals against. Furthermore, the only game they won was a game in which they allowed just two goals to their division rival Los Angeles Kings.

Perhaps the most high-profile loss came on the big stage of the NHL Winter Classic. Vegas went into T-Mobile Park hoping to string together consecutive wins. Instead, they became the first team to be shut out at the league's premier outdoor event when they fell to the Seattle Kraken 3-0.

Vegas needs a spark and could get that next week with the return of Adin Hill. First, let's see if the Golden Knights can pick up a much-needed win over the New York Islanders on Saturday.