The Vegas Golden Knights have locked up forward Ivan Barbashev for years to come. That's after the reigning Stanley Cup champions inked Barbashev to a five-year deal worth $25 million.

Come on Barbie let’s go party… for five more years! 🥳 We have signed Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract extension! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/clv8sLjHOa — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 28, 2023

This recent move by the Golden Knights on Ivan Barbashev came following a trade that had Vegas moving Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to PuckPedia, Barbashev's newest contract with the Golden Knights will earn him $3 million in salary to go with a $4 million signing bonus in the first year. In the second year, he'll get $5.4 million. The third year of the deal will see him get paid $4.2 million and $4.2 million again in Year 4. For the final year of the contract, Ivan Barbashev will receive $4.2 million as well. It's also worth noting that the Golden Knights have a five-team no-trade list on Barbashev from the first to the third year of the deal and a five-team no-trade list in the final two years of the contract.

Ivan Barbashev was a trade acquisition by the Golden Knights last February, as they acquired him from the St. Louis Blues, who got Zach Dean in return. Barbashev was among the crucial components of the Golden Knights' run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He scored seven goals and added 11 assists in 22 games in the last postseason. In 82 total games played in the 2022-23 NHL regular season, Barbashev recorded 16 goals and 29 assists.

With Barbashev back to give it another go with Vegas, the Golden Knights are hoping that their familiarity with each other will help them in their title defense in the coming 2023-24 season.