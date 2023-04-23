A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Michael Amadio is not exactly a household name but on Saturday night, he was all the talk in Twitter town following his game-winning double-overtime goal against the Winnipeg Jets on the road that gave a 5-4 win for the Vegas Golden Knights.

IT'S ALL OVER‼️ Michael Amadio wins it in double OT! The @GoldenKnights have taken a 2-1 series lead! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/zv0OtvleUM — NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2023

It’s a goal Amadio will never ever forget not only because it’s a game-winner in a Stanley Cup Playoffs game but also because it was his first ever in a postseason contest.

“Michael Amadio’s 1st career playoff goal At the most important time. What a freakin’ moment. A series and season-shifting goal #VegasBorn,” tweeted Logan Reever.

“Wow, what a win for the Vegas Golden Knights; just tremendous to be able to bounce back from conceding the tying goal late.Advantage Vegas, who go up 2-1 in the series. Michael Amadio is the OT villain in Winnipeg.,” said Ben Steiner.

From Helene Elliott: “A former King has led the Vegas Golden Knights to a double-overtime playoff win…but it wasn’t Jonathan Quick. Kudos to Michael Amadio, who gave the Knights a 2-1 series lead over Winnipeg.”

Amadio’s goal capped a wild night in Winnipeg. The Golden Knights scored the first two goals of the game and four of the first five. But the Jets were not simply going to go quietly into the night, as they torched Vegas for three straight goals in the third period to force overtime. The first overtime went scoreless and just when it looked as though a third was needed, Amadio found the back of the net with just a little under four minutes remaining in the second OT.

With the win, Vegas is now up in the series, 2-1, with a chance to extend that lead in Game 4 in Winnipeg on Monday.