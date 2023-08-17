Golf Clash is getting the TOUR Championship at East Golf Lake, thanks to a multi-year partnership with EA Sports and PGA Tour. The event brings real-life courses and events to the free-to-play mobile golf game.

It's an exciting month for Golf fans. The month kicked off with the Fedex Cup Playoffs, followed by the BMW Championship, which begins today. It all ends with the TOUR Champiosnship, which starts August 24th.

Nine of the 18 TOUR Championship holes comes to Golf Clash from Thursday, August 24th, to Sunday, August 27th. But if you're looking to get a warm up, practice rounds begin on Monday, August 21st. The TOUR Championship 9-Hole Cup, the in-game is free for all to participate in with both competitive and casual options for players.

Additionally, on August 21st players can attempt a hole-in-one at at the 15th in the TOUR Championship Golden Shot Event. Competing in this event potentially earns you rewards, including a East Golf Lake Ball in-game. The TOUR Championship ball will be available from August 23rd – August 25th in the in-game store for all players.

The Golf Clash official YouTube channel uploaded a video on the new season:

EA Sports, PGA Tour Excited For TOUR Championship Coming To Golf Clash

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Andrew Pedersen, Vice President of Mobile Sports at Electronic Arts, is ecstatic about the growth of the game, and the partnership with PGA Tour to create this event.

“Our player communities keep growing, seven years into the game, and we’re thrilled to see that we have a competitive golf game that continues to attract new mobile players. Our focus remains on providing them with the best gameplay experience and we’re excited to give them the opportunity to play the TOUR Championship and East Lake Golf Club in Golf Clash.”

Len Brown, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Licensing at PGA TOUR, echoed Pedersen's statements.

“Golf is not only a competitive sport, but it also has a storied history. Through the TOUR Championship in Golf Clash, the community will get a chance to play historic East Lake Golf Club – including the challenging Hole 15, which is a great draw for new fans to participate in the sport, while allowing existing fans to commemorate its heritage.”

Golf Clash Release Date – Where To Download

Golf Clash is developed by Playdemic, which Electronic Arts acquired back in 2021 from Warner Bros. Games. Since the game launched back in 2017, it's logged over 111 million lifetime downloads worldwide. The game is free for both iOS and Android users.

For more gaming and PGA Tour news, visit ClutchPoints.