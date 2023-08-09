The PGA Tour playoffs are upon us! Check out our PGA tour odds series as we hand out a FedEx St. Jude Championship prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

Only the best of the best on tour will be participating in this event. The top-70 ranked players in the FedEx Cup standings have earned a bid to tee-off at TPC Southwind. Will Zalatoris is the defending champion of the event. However, Zalatoris is not in the event, so there will definitely be a new champion crowned this weekend.

The course at TPC Southwind is a par-70, and there are some hazards to beware of. As always, the players that can sink some putts are going to be more suited to win the event. However, the more important part of the game comes off the tee box. Players that can hit fairways will be in better position to win. It sounds obvious, but the rough at this course makes it harder than usual to control the approach shots.

Here are the FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel

FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds

Scottie Scheffler: +600

Rory McIlroy: +850

Jon Rahm: +850

Patrick Cantlay: +1600

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Viktor Hovland: +2000

Collin Morikawa: +2200

Tyrrell Hatton: +2200

Tommy Fleetwood: +3000

Wyndham Clark: +3000

Rickie Fowler: +3000

Max Homa: +3000

Sam Burns: +3500

Jordan Spieth: +3500

Jason Day: +3500

How to watch FedEx St. Jude Championship

TV: Golf Channel, CBS, NBC

Stream: ESPN+, Peacock

Time: 6:50 AM ET / 3:50 AM PT

Favorite picks to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler has been a top-2 golfer in the world all season. He has 15 top-10 finished on tour, one runner-up, and two wins. Scheffler excels in pretty much every area of the game. He is first in total strokes gained, third in birdie average, and first in scoring average. Scheffler is also pretty good at hitting the fairway. As mentioned, this is very important at the course. Scheffler does struggle on the greens, but if he can give himself some eagle, and birdie opportunities, he could easily have a few bogey free rounds.

Jon Rahm: Rahm has been neck-and-neck with Scheffler all year. He is third in the OWGR and first in the FedEx Cup standings, and finished tied for second in his last event. Rahm has not played since July 23 weekend, so he is fresh. Rahm is really good in all facets of his game. However, the one area he needs work in is the approach to the green. If Rahm can hit some greens in regulation, he will be in great position to win the event.

Viktor Hovland: It may be a surprise that I am not putting Rory here, but Hovland is one of my favorites. He is seventh in the FedEx Cup standings, and fifth in the OWGR. Hovland has made every cut this season and has seven top-10 finishes. He excels off the tee, and his approaches are pretty good, as well. Hovland is also someone that struggles on the greens, but he will sink the shorter putts. If he can stick the ball within 10-15 feet, I can see him shooting very low.

Sleeper picks to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Max Homa: Homa had a little rough stretch, but he is back to playing good golf. He is fourth in the FedEx Cup standings, and seventh in the OWGR. Homa finished tied for 10th at the Open Championship, and tied for 12th at the Scottish Open. Those are two very tough courses, and Homa was excellent on them. Homa struggles a little bit off the tee, but his putting and approaches are great. If he can just find a way to maybe hit just 50 percent fairways, Homa will be in good position in this event.

Wyndham Clark: Clark is fifth in the FedEx Cup standings, and 11th in the OWGR. Clark has had a very long seson as he has played in 25 events, but the break from the Open Championship until now has been a couple weeks, so he should be rested. Clark's best event this season was when he won the U.S Open. Clark could use some help off the tees, but his approaches are very good. Same with Homa, Clark needs to hit just a few fairways. If he can find the fairways, his approaches will give him good looks at birdie.

Final FedEx St. Jude Championship prediction and pick

This is going to be one of the more competitive events of the entire season. We will see some low scores, and definitely some surprise candidates. However, I am going to roll with the best player in the world. I will take Scottie Scheffler to win this event.

Final FedEx St. Jude Championship prediction and pick: Scottie Scheffler (+600)