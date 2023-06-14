“Jay Monahan informed the PGA TOUR Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation,” the PGA Tour said in a statement released Tuesday evening. “The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. During Jay’s absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA TOUR, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA TOUR with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

The 53-year-old has been commissioner since 2017.

Monahan has been under fire over the past week for brokering a deal in secret with the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) that would ally the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf. Monahan would become CEO of the new enterprise, and therefore run all three tours, or whatever ends up being the arrangement. (The proposed alignment is facing stringent antitrust scrutiny in both the United States and Europe.)

Rory McIlroy, while acknowledging the long-term upside of a potential merger, said he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” for the PGA Tour. At his U.S. Open press conference on Tuesday, World No. 2 Jon Rahm said he felt “a betrayal from management” after hearing the news.

One week later — before a highly-anticipated major championship at a celebrated and historic golf club in the heart of Los Angeles — few new details have emerged about the future of golf.

The U.S. Open is not a PGA Tour event — it's run by the USGA — so Monahan was not planning to be on hand. He was expected to attend next week's designated event, the Travelers Championship, in Connecticut, per Golf Channel. The PGA Tour Policy Board reportedly held a call on Tuesday night but was not given any more information about Monahan's condition than what was included in the official statement.