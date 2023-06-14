Max Homa is thrilled that he has been grouped with Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa in the upcoming 2023 US Open.

Homa even hilariously suggested that the US Open intentionally put him on the same boat with Scheffler and his good buddy, Morikawa because of, well, their good lokks.

“I'm going to keep this joke that I used last year, but I know the U.S. Open does themes,” Max Homa jokingly said (h/t Tod Leonard of Golf Digest). “So it's nice they put the three good looking guys together yet again.”

Regardless of the grouping, though, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Scottie Scheffler are three formidable names to watch out for at the 2023 US Open, which will be held at the Los Angeles Country Club (North Course).

Homa, a six-time PGA Tour event winner, has made the cut in 14 of his 16 starts this season. He also boasts of two victories in the 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign, having topped the field at the Fortinet Championship and at the Farmers Insurance Open. Morikawa is still winless this season but has four top 10s. He also has a pair of wins in the majors, as he won the 2021 Open Championship and the 2020 PGA Championship.

Scheffler needs no introduction. He is the top-ranked player in the world and is currently second in terms of FedExCup points. A six-time Tour winner, Scheffler is coming off a third-place finish at the 2023 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

As the only one in the trio without a major win, Max Homa will look to draw inspiration from Morikawa and Scheffler, while competing against them at the 2023 US Open.