Cristobal Del Solar shot a record 13-under par 57 — the lowest ever single-round score in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

Cristobal Del Solar, ranked 259th in the Official World Golf Ranking, forever etched his name in golf history on Thursday by becoming the first player to card a 57 in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

Del Solar — whose one career appearance on the PGA Tour was a missed cut at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta — shot a 13-under par in the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship at Country Club de Bogota-Pacos.

Thanks to an eagle and six birdies on the friendly, high-elevation course — the shortest course on the Korn Ferry calendar — Del Solar made the turn at 8-under; the 27 was tied for the lowest nine-hole score in KFT history. (Corey Pavin holds the nine-hole PGA Tour record with a 26, which he shot at Brown Deer Park at the 2006 U.S. Bank Championship.)

On his back nine, the 30-year-old Chilean carded an eagle and three birdies to cap his 57 in Bogota, Colombia. He parred the final four holes. Eight other players have shot under 60 on the Korn Ferry, but nobody has ever carded 13-under on a par-70, per GolfWeek.

Jim Furyk and Stephan Jaegar were co-holders of the previous single-round PGA Tour record. Jaegar shot a 58 on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016, at the Ellie Mae Classic. Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion, holds the PGA Tour low-round record with a 58 in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship (which is bananas).

Last week, Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Mayakoba after shooting an 11-under 59 in the opening round.

Del Solar entered the Astara in 14th place in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List for 2024. The Florida State alum turned pro in 2017 and joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. Now, he holds one of the most prestigious records in the sport — and becomes an all-time trivia answer. Pretty cool, if you ask me!