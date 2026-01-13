A bridge has been opened between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour for four of the breakout league's biggest stars. Brooks Koepka is returning to the PGA Tour in January, but three other players are eligible to return. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cam Smith are now eligible to return, but they all say they will not, per Golf.com.

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm were asked about their PGA Tour eligibility during a captain's press conference at LIV media day. DeChambeau: “I’m contracted through 2026, so excited about this year.” Rahm: “Yeah, I’m not planning on going anywhere, so very similar answer to… pic.twitter.com/9Sxko4srbz — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) January 13, 2026

“I’m contracted through 2026, so excited about this year,” DeChambeau said. “Yeah, I’m not planning on going anywhere, so very similar answer to what Bryson gave. I wish Brooks the best, and as far as I’m concerned, I’m focused on LIV for this year and hoping my team can repeat as champs,” Rahm said.

The PGA Tour opened the door for major champions and Players champions since 2022 to return from LIV Golf. That only includes Koepka, Rahm, DeChambeau, and Smith. The rule, officially called the Returning Member Policy, was invented to let Koepka return. Now, the other three have until February 2 to return to the PGA Tour or stay on LIV.

Evin Priest of Golf Digest posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Cameron Smith confirms he will stay on LIV Golf. ‘I made a decision to come here and I stand by it.'”

Since going to LIV Golf, Koepka and DeChambeau have won major championships. But Rahm's major championship prowess has taken a significant step back since his departure in the 2023-24 offseason. While all three players have denied interest in returning, only time will tell whether they actually come back.

Meanwhile, Koepka will return to the PGA Tour on January 29 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He will then play at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which he has won in the past. Will he be the only LIV Golf player to come back before the February 2 deadline? Or will one of these three players walk through the open door?