The 2025 Masters Tournament is nearly upon us. The best golfers in the world will tee off at Augusta National in just over a week for the season's first major.

There are always a multitude of amazing storylines heading into the Masters. This year is no exception.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be looking to go back-to-back and earn his third Green Jacket. Rory McIlroy will be looking to snap his 11-year drought without a major title and complete the career Grand Slam in the process.

The legendary Bernhard Langer will play in the Masters for the final time. He was slated to return last year, but an Achilles injury derailed those hopes.

But maybe the most interesting story will be the return of Angel Cabrera to Augusta National.

Cabrera won the 2009 Masters Tournament in a playoff over Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell. However, the longtime PGA Tour pro found himself in hot water a few years back.

Cabrera was convicted of domestic assault and intimidation of two former partners. He was extradited from Brazil back to his home nation of Argentina to serve his time in prison for 30 months.

He was released in the summer of 2023 but was unable to play the Masters last year due to VISA complications.

Before making his return, Cabrera detailed his time in prison with the Daily Mail.

“The people in prison with me, they were mostly older people and educated and so it was a relatively okay environment,” Cabrera said. “It wasn’t a dangerous one.”

Angel Cabrera Expresses Remorse, Looks Forward to the Masters

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley previously expressed his excitement to have Cabrera back at Augusta National.

“Angel certainly is one of our great champions,” Ridley said before the 2024 Masters Tournament. Those statements came with their fair share of criticism, seeing as Cabrera's transgressions specifically toward women.

Nevertheless, the 55-year-old expressed remorse for his actions.

“Right now, I’m fine. But I regret everything that I have done wrongly in my past. I am also frustrated that I dumped very, very important years of my life. I made mistakes.

“It is one of the worst things that can happen to a human being, not being able to have freedom. The lack of freedom is something really difficult, really hard.

“And on the other hand… I can tell you that the most important thing I feel right now is the second chance, the opportunity to get back on the right track.”

That second chance on the golf course begins next week at Augusta National, a place Cabrera referred to as “the place every single golfer wants to be.”