Eleven years ago, Rory McIlroy captured his fourth major championship and appeared to be on a meteoric rise in professional golf. Here we are, more than a decade later, and McIlroy is still in search of his fifth major.

In less than two weeks, he will get another chance. The 2025 Masters Tournament tees off next Thursday, with the world's best golfers descending upon Augusta National.

Following his top-5 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open on Sunday, the Northern Irishman headed straight to Georgia. McIlroy is on a scouting trip to Augusta National ahead of the season's first major. His plane was tracked from Houston, landing outside Augusta, Georgia, per the X account radaratlas2 before being seen walking the grounds.

This is actually the second time in as many weeks McIlroy has visited the hallowed grounds. Prior to last week's Houston Open, the four-time major champ also visited the home of the Masters.

He is looking to gain any insight that can help him capture his first Green Jacket next week. There are not normally many changes to the course, but there are subtle tweaks each year. Any advanced information could prove to be the difference.

Rory McIlroy Looks for Career Grand Slam

McIlroy won the 2011 U.S. Open, and the 2012 PGA Championship. Two years later, he added two more major trophies to his mantle, the 2014 Open Championship and PGA Championship. His level of play cemented his as a legendary figure in golf early in his career.

It was believed that Rory would go on to win plenty more. Despite several close calls, including last year's epic U.S. Open collapse, McIlroy is yet to visit the winner's circle on the grand stage.

But it is not just about snapping that drought. Even more so, it is about winning his first Green Jacket and completing the career Grand Slam. Very few have ever achieved the illustrious feat.

McIlroy has had several close calls at the Masters. He has four top-5 finishes including a solo second in 2022. But the one that stands out in most people's minds was back in 2011. He held the lead going into that final Sunday before carding an 8-over 80. That performance will live on until he can finally make amends.

Golf fans won't let him forget it, either. During a practice round ahead of the PLAYERS Championship two weeks ago, a fan heckled McIlroy after his practice-round tee shot landed in the water. That prompted the 34-year-old to take the fan's phone from him and have him kicked out.

Suffice it to say that day still haunts McIlroy. But all will be forgotten is he is able to make amends and capture his first Masters title.

Will his visit to Augusta National pay dividends? Only time will tell.