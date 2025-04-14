Bryson DeChambeau entered Sunday's final round of the 89th Masters Tournament will good feelings, and momentum. He made a miraculous birdie on 18 on Saturday, setting the stage for a duel with Rory McIlroy in the final pairing.

After taking an early lead, DeChambeau's game fell off a cliff. He carded back-to-back bogeys on three and four, and then a double bogey on 11 all but took him out of the tournament.

After finishing tied for fifth, DeChambeau addressed the media and made some interesting remarks.

Rory didn’t say a word to Bryson DeChambeau all day long. Is this normal?? Wild pic.twitter.com/O3tgJ5iyOB — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

He was asked if he spoke with McIlroy and if he knew how he was doing.

“No idea, didn't talk to me once all day,” DeChambeau said straight-faced. Upon being pressed further on if he attempted to engage the five-time major champion, DeChambeau said this:

“He wouldn't talk to me.”

The reigning U.S. Open champion appeared bothered with the fact that McIlroy did not engage with him during their round. But PGA Tour pro Byeong Hun An took to X, formerly Twitter, and pointed to a simple fact that most can understand.

“He seemed upset about this. Not sure if some contexts cut out or something. But I’m not going to expect my competitor to talk to me or talk back,” An posted.

The South Korean golfer makes an excellent point.

Could you imagine Patrick Mahomes chucking it up with Jalen Hurts during last year's Super Bowl? Or any athlete competing for the ultimate prize exchanging discourse during the game?

There are obviously major differences in personality between McIlroy and DeChambeau. The latter is much more engaging, talkative, and loves to use the crowd to fire him up.

Meanwhile, McIlroy is much more reserved and likes to stay in his bubble.

It was the final day of the Masters. Why would Rory suddenly change his mental approach? It is unfathomable.

As DeChambeau plummeted down the Masters leaderboard, McIlroy battled for his first Green Jacket. The Northern Irishman was up and down all afternoon, coughing up the lead on three separate occasions. Yet, on the first playoff hole with Justin Rose, McIlroy hit an unreal approach to two feet.

After Rose missed his 10-foot birdie putt, McIlroy dropped his short par-breaker into the hole for the win.

DeChambeau got the best of McIlroy at last year's U.S. Open. McIlroy was accused of choking away that tournament to DeChambeau, missing two very short putts late on Sunday. At the same time, the Modesto, CA native played phenomenal golf down the stretch to win his second major.

It appears there is a rivalry brewing between the faces of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. It is a shame we will only see them compete against one another four times per year, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the Open and the PGA Championship.

The next chance will come at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, a place where McIlroy has won four times.