Rory McIlroy won The Masters on Sunday, beating Justin Rose in a one-hole playoff. But the day started with a rematch between rivals McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, a sequel to their epic Pinehurst duel from the 2024 U.S. Open. DeChambeau did not have it with his irons all week, and it cost him on Sunday. DeChambeau took to social media to congratulate McIlroy on winning The Masters.

“It was a battle all week, and even without my best stuff, I proved to myself that I have the ability to win this tournament one day,” DeChambeau posted on social media. “It’s tough, but moments like this have taught me a lot and now I’m more motivated than ever to get back to work. Thank you all for the unwavering support this week! We will be back. Huge congratulations to Rory on an incredible achievement in completing the career Grand Slam of golf. He deserved to get this one.”

DeChambeau briefly took the lead after he birdied the second hole. But McIlroy came back with consecutive birdies while DeChambeau bogeyed three. He found the water on 11, bogeyed 12, and failed to birdie 13. That crushed any chances he had of winning The Masters.

McIlroy and DeChambeau did not play together in the final round at Pinehurst last year, but it will be remembered as their first face-off. McIlroy missed a short putt on 18 and watched in the clubhouse as DeChambeau swept his in to win the U.S. Open. After the opening holes, it looked like he might do it again.

All week, DeChambeau was struggling with distance control with his irons but was cleaning up around the greens. That is not a sustainable process for winning any tournament, let alone The Masters. It cost him on Sunday, and McIlroy won the tournament.