Rory McIlroy finally did it! McIlroy completed the career grand slam by winning the 2025 Masters Tournament in dramatic fashion. In doing so, he became the sixth player ever to win the slam, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.

A few hours after winning his first Green Jacket, McIlroy joined Sky Sports to detail his thoughts. During the interview, he was asked his thoughts on winning each major in 2025, which sounds impractical.

Rory: "You can't win all four majors in a year if you haven't won the first one" 😵 pic.twitter.com/YxOOSfKnsQ — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“You can't win all four majors in a year if you haven't won the first one,” McIlroy said with a smile.

“There is still a lot of golf to play this year. The next major is at Quail Hollow, somewhere I have loved for the most part of my career. The Open at Portrush, the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, there's a lot of golf left this year. I've gotten off to a great start this year, obviously. Can't wait to keep it going.”

Only Bobby Jones has won all four majors in the same year. He did so nearly 100 years ago in 1930. But that was before The Masters became a thing in 1934. Jones won the U.S. Open, Open Championship, U.S. Amateur, and British Amateur.

Tiger Woods came close.

He won the 2000 PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and Open Championship, but finished fifth at the Masters that year. Vijay Singh won the Green Jacket in 2000.

So, it is admittedly far-fetched. But there is reason to believe the Northern Irishman could miraculously pull it off.

Rory McIlroy's Grand Slam Aspirations in 2025

As Rory said, you cannot pull off the impossible without winning the first one. So, that box is checked. The monkey that was on his back for more than a decade was lifted Sunday evening, and the emotion he displayed after winning spoke to that.

But let's look forward now.

The PGA Championship is the next major, taking place in May at Quail Hollow. That is a course that the 35-year-old legend has already won four times. He has the best scoring average (69.48) and is the best among all golfers to have played there since 2010. He is a combined 102-under par at the North Carolina course, 55 strokes better than anyone.

Suffice it to say, he will be the favorite entering the 2025 PGA Championship.

If he somehow pulls that off, though, maybe the most difficult test awaits him in June.

The 2025 U.S. Open will take place at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. The last time this venue hosted the U.S. Open was in 2016 when Dustin Johnson won. That week, McIlroy went 77-71 to miss the cut at 8-over par.

So, history is not on his side for Father's Day.

The final major of the season will be held in his backyard though. Royal Portrush is in Northern Ireland, McIlroy's home country. He will undoubtedly have a massive fan following and home-field advantage of sorts, as far as that goes in golf anyway.

With Scottie Scheffler not playing at quite the level we saw in 2024, McIlroy might be the favorite at each event. It is a bit of a pipe dream and something only legends could pull off.

But is Rory not legendary now?