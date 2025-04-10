The 2025 Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National. All eyes are trained on defending champion Scottie Scheffler, fan favorite Rory McIlroy, and 2015 champ Jordan Spieth, but an old-timer made waves on Thursday. All Masters Champions are exempt for life, so 1992 champion Fred Couples is in the field. He made a viral eagle on 14 and history on Thursday.

“Fred Couples, 65, has carded a 1st round 71, 42 years after he broke par here for the first time in 1983,” Justin Ray of Twenty First Group posted. “Longest time between rounds under par, Masters history: Fred Couples, 42 years, 1983-2025. Jack Nicklaus, 40 years, 1960-2000. Tom Watson, 40 years, 1975-2015”

Fred Couples eagles No. 14 from 191 yards.

Couples took a hybrid from 191 yards and struck his yellow ball on the difficult par four. The ball rolled right in, bringing his score from one over par to one under par. He made par on every hole coming in to shoot 71. That is the same score as last week's PGA Tour winner Brian Harman and better than both Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

At 65 years old, Couples' Masters career is winding down. While champions have the exemption for life, many retire from playing in the tournament to enjoy it as a patron. But if Couples keeps shooting under-par rounds at the Masters, maybe he won't go anywhere anytime soon.

Couples was down as many as three shots on Sunday when he won the 1992 Masters. A birdie on 14 helped secure the victory at 13-under par. Now, an eagle on that hole has him back in the headlines.

Couples has made his fair share of headlines, especially for someone not playing on the PGA Tour. He hinted on a radio show that Brooks Koepka wants to come back to the Tour from LIV Golf. While Koepka has not confirmed that, Couples was steadfast in his information.

The Masters continues on Friday. Couples tees off at 12:11 Eastern time.