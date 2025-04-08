ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's Masters week! This post will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out Masters prediction and pick.

This is the best week of golf, and it is not even close. The best players in the world, from both the PGA and LIV Tour, come together for a chance to win the green jacket. Last season, Scottie Scheffler won his second green jacket after shooting -11 on the weekend. He was able to win by four strokes thanks to a strong showing on the weekend.

It goes without saying that Augusta National is a very tough course. It is not just the course itself, but the history it brings, the crowds that come watch, and the pressure built that make it so hard. This is the World Series of golf, the Super Bowl for players on tour, and nobody takes it lightly. With both tours coming together, the Masters is the most competitive weekend of the year.

Here are The Masters Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

The Masters 2025 Odds:

Scottie Scheffler: +400

Rory McIlroy: +600

Jon Rahm: +1400

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Ludvig Aberg: +1800

Xander Schauffele: +2000

Bryson DeChambeau: +2000

Justin Thomas: +2200

Joaquin Niemann: +2800

Hideki Matsuyama: +3000

Brooks Koepka: +3000

Jordan Spieth: +3300

Tommy Fleetwood: +3500

Shane Lowry: +3500

Viktor Hovland: +3500

Patrick Cantlay: +3500

The Masters 2025 Favorite Picks

Scottie Scheffler: You can not talk about the Masters without mentioning Scheffler. He is the world No. 1 golfer, and it is for good reason. The reigning champ has yet to win on tour this season, so he is more than due. He is coming off a second-place finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, so he is swinging it well. If he plays the way everybody knows he can, Scheffler will put on his third green jacket on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has already won twice this season. He was able to win the Pebble Beach Pro Am, and took home the gold at the PLAYERS Championship. Additionally, he finished fifth at the Texas Children's Houston Open. The Irishman is first in total strokes gained on the PGA Tour, fifth in one-putt percentage, and first in scoring average. He is playing as good as he can right now, and he is looking for his first green jacket. Do not be surprised to see him capture it this weekend.

Jon Rahm: Rahm is the top ranked LIV Golfer according to the odds for the Masters. He has played some great golf on the LIV Tour this season. He has finished T2, 6, T6, T5, and T9. Rahm has also won the Masters once in his career. When he is striking the ball well, Rahm is as good as anyone on either tour. If he is at his best this weekend, he will win again.

Ludvig Aberg: Aberg came so close to winning last year. Scheffler pulled away with it, but Aberg put himself in a good position to win. He is not playing great golf right now, but Augusta brings out the best of people (or worst). Still, Aberg is a great golfer, and it would not be surprising to see him at the top of the leaderboard.

The Masters 2025 Sleeper Picks

Justin Thomas: Thomas has yet to put on the green jacket in his career. He is back up to No. 8 in the world golf rankings, though. He has made all eight cuts this season, and he has four top-10 finishes. Thomas has not won an event this season, but he has come very close. He is eighth in total strokes gained, and his putter has been exceptional. If he continues to strike it well and hit his putts, Thomas will win.

Joaquin Niemann: Niemann is someone to keep an eye on. He has won twice on the LIV Tour this season already. His irons are the best part of his game, but Niemann can drive the ball well and hit fairways. Niemann has made his last four cuts at the Masters and his finishes keep getting better. He knows what it takes to compete, and if he can control his shots off the tee box, he will have a good chance to win.

The Masters 2025 Prediction & Pick

My emotions are getting the best of me in this prediction. I really like a lot of these golfers, but I would love to see Rory McIlory finally put on the green jacket. Because of that, I am going to take him to win the Masters for the first time in his long career.

The Masters 2025 Prediction & Pick: Rory McIlroy (+600)