The year 2024 was a banner year for Nick Dunlap. He won twice on the PGA Tour, which helped him earn the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year title. Unfortunately, that early success is yet to translate into major championships.

Dunlap carded a woeful 18-over 90 during Thursday's opening round of the 89th Masters Tournament. That is the worst score posted by a golfer 50 years of age or younger since Charlie Kunkle Jr. carded a 95 in 1956, according to golf statistician Justin Ray.

Dunlap is also only the third player 50 or younger to fail to break 90 at Augusta National. Frank Souchak shot a 90 in 1954. Incredibly, Dunlap did not have a single three-putt during his round, according to PGATour.com. Clearly, the putter was not the problem.

The atrocious day came on the heels of a poor debut at the Masters last year for Dunlap. He carded rounds of 77 and 74 in 2024 to miss the cut.

Thus far in 2025, it has been a mixed bag of results for the 21-year-old.

He has made six cuts in the nine events he has entered. However, he has just one top 10, finishing tied for 10th at the Sentry. His game had really fallen off entering the Masters, too.

Nick Dunlap missed the cut in all three of his previous events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PLAYERS Championship, and the Texas Children's Houston Open.

His 2025 Masters Tournament is essentially over. The only question remaining will be can he save face on Friday? Dunlap is slated to tee off at 12:50 p.m. ET on Friday alongside Billy Horschel and Robert MacIntyre.