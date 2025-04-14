Rory McIlroy won The Masters on Sunday to complete the career Grand Slam. Only five golfers in history have won all four major championships, and none have done it since Tiger Woods. After a decade of showing up to Augusta with that weight on his back, McIlroy completed the slam on Sunday. Woods congratulated the newest member of the club on social media after the win.

“Welcome to the club [Rory McIlroy]. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!”

Woods completed the career Grand Slam when he won the 2000 Open Championship at The Old Course at St. Andrews. It was the fourth major he won in just over three years, completing the task at 24 years old. He went on to win 15 majors total, second-most of all time, and won every major at least three times.

McIlroy's career has been much different than Woods'. While Tiger won The Masters by 12 in his second attempt, McIlroy blew a four-shot lead in his first attempt to win it. Woods won five majors in six attempts from 1999-2001. This is McIlroy's fifth major in his 17-year career.

The Masters is an incredible accomplishment for every golfer, but there is something special about McIlroy's victory. Not only had he fallen short at Augusta in every attempt since 2014, he had not won a major since then. Close calls at The Open in 2022, U.S Open in 2023, and most painfully at the U.S Open in 2024 made this one even sweeter.

McIlroy now ties Brooks Koepka with five major championships, the most out of the post-Woods era. Phil Mickelson's six major titles loom as the next big name for McIlroy to join in the record books. But for now, he is the Masters champion and a Grand Slam winner.